Invest in Sharjah unveils an agentic AI tool at the ninth Sharjah Investment Forum
Sharjah: The Emirates of Sharjah has launched Najm, an agentic AI tool that will guide investors through the regions market from the best land deals to set up shop, to reaching out for capital. All Najm needs from the investors are few basic details about the kind of business they plan to do.
Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of the Sharjah FDI Office, also known as Invest in Sharjah, announced the launch at the ninth Sharjah Investment Forum. The two-day event runs under the theme “Building Adaptive Economies”.
Najm will work as a first point of contact. An investor enters basic details, and the agent then handles industry-related queries. Al Musharrkh, demonstrated an example on stage. Suppose an investors was looking for land for a warehouse, a factory or a commercial development, he/she gives details of their requirements and their budget. Najm then identifies the options that fit best.
The tool replaces a fragmented search. Investors currently check several property platforms and sources one by one. Najm brings the relevant opportunities together in one place. That way investors get answers without waiting for an adviser, and the process could starts before they even enter Sharjah.
The agency describes the platform as more direct, intelligent and personalised. It moves an investor from describing a need to finding a site, understanding it and taking the next step.
Najm does more than display listings or answer questions. It reads the investor’s requirements, searches across sources, connects the information and guides the investor towards suitable sites. It will work in two-phases.
The first phase will pool in four types of information.
1. Land, commercial and industrial property listings from Bayut, Dubizzle and Property Finder.
2. Public information from Sharjah entities.
3. Sector and regulatory information.
4. Invest in Sharjah’s FDI data and insights
In the second phase it will bring the investor options for direct partnerships with various Sharjah entities. These will add more live, verified investment opportunities and deepen the information available to investors.
Invest in Sharjah signed three memorandums of understanding (MoU) to support Najm. The first was with the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey. The second is with Property Finder and another with Bayut and Dubizzle.
The agreements integrate Sharjah’s industrial and commercial land listings into Najm during phase one. Investors can match sites to their requirements and budgets. The platform then connects them directly with the respective listing platforms.
The 9th edition of the event was graced by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The opening address saw H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) tell investors that any investment in Sharjah should be viewed as a long-term commitment. He reminded the audience that the heart of Sharjah, is its historic homes and markets which have now become hubs for hospitality, culture and trade.
H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy & Tourism, delivered the keynote and spoke of how AI has become a huge part of people's lives and how societies are adapting to this change. This also set the stage for the launch of Najm, which will give investors a single route into Sharjah's developing market.
Through the course of the 2 day event, panels and workshops, prospective investors will get insights from talks about where capital is moving next and a platform for startups to pitch live to investors.