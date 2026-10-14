The 9th edition of the event was graced by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The opening address saw H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) tell investors that any investment in Sharjah should be viewed as a long-term commitment. He reminded the audience that the heart of Sharjah, is its historic homes and markets which have now become hubs for hospitality, culture and trade.