Sharjah Investment Forum 2026 to bring 10,000 investors and business leaders together

SIF 2026 will host 140 activities and 80 business meetings across two days
Dubai: Sharjah is preparing to host more than 10,000 participants from over 60 countries next month, bringing investors, companies, policymakers and entrepreneurs together for two days of discussions and business meetings focused on investment, technology and global trade.
The ninth Sharjah Investment Forum will take place on October 14 and 15 at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, with more than 140 activities planned across the two-day programme.
More than 80 international speakers and 20 exhibitors are expected to participate, while the programme includes over 80 direct business meetings aimed at connecting companies and investors.
The forum, organised by the Sharjah FDI Office, Invest in Sharjah, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Investment, will run under the theme “Building Adaptive Economies”.
Its programme will cover investment and industrial development, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, infrastructure, talent and global connectivity, with discussions focused on how companies and economies are responding to changes in trade, technology, capital flows and supply chains.
The 140-plus activities include panel discussions, keynote addresses, workshops and expert-led sessions, alongside more than 80 direct meetings between businesses and investors.
Among the issues scheduled for discussion are the pressure facing global supply chains, what companies require from markets after establishing operations and how investment and trade policy can respond to changes in technology.
Artificial intelligence will also feature prominently, including its impact on the economics of building, manufacturing and scaling businesses.
The programme will examine the policies, infrastructure, skills and business models that economies need to continue attracting investment as global business conditions change.
The expected scale of SIF 2026 reflects that ambition, creating greater scope for ideas to meet expertise, investors to meet opportunities, and conversations to develop into partnerships.Marwan Saleh Alichla, Coordinator General of the SIF Committee
More than 80 speakers from government, investment, business, technology and entrepreneurship will participate in this year's forum.
The line-up includes British entrepreneur and investor Simon Squibb and Indian entrepreneur and AI developer Varun Mayya, together with ministers, CEOs, economists, investors and industry leaders from the UAE and other international markets.
More than 20 exhibitors will also use the event to present investment opportunities, projects, services and business capabilities to participants.
The format places direct business discussions alongside the wider conference programme, giving participating companies and investors opportunities to meet during the two-day event.
The forum follows a year in which Sharjah attracted Dh7.74 billion in foreign direct investment across 142 projects.
The number of projects rose 45% year-on-year in 2025 and generated 5,673 new jobs, according to figures included in the forum announcement.
Investment extended across manufacturing, technology, logistics, real estate and the creative economy.
SIF 2026 will use that investment experience as part of a broader discussion around what companies are looking for when choosing markets and what governments need to develop to continue attracting capital.
Topics will range from the movement of goods and capital to AI adoption, infrastructure development and the requirements of emerging industries, bringing the international investment discussion to Sharjah across two days in October.