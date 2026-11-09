Emirati short film 'Al Rawy' is a story about the UAE, friendship, and pearl diving

Al Rawy dives into the essence of what makes a society a society – it’s the people and the intricate weave of emotions that connect them. “We live in a world where friendship has lost a lot of its meaning… friendship meant a lot more in the past, and this is something that strengthens the community and strengthens us as humans. This is something I want people to take from the movie,” he says. Another is how culture is passed down, sometimes through big traditions but mostly through the little things – the short stories of hope, courage, friendship, morality passed down for on generation to the next. “It's very sad when people stray away from culture, they try to become a different international version of themselves, which is nice, but culture always comes first; you need your roots.”