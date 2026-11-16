Rashid Al Darmaki was returning home after dinner with his brother when tragedy struck
Fujairah: A young Emirati man who was among the 14 people killed in last week's devastating Fujairah road accident had been returning home after having dinner with his younger brother in Sharjah, unaware that it would be his final journey.
Rashid Mousa Abdullah Al Darmaki, a master's student in space sciences and astronomy at the University of Sharjah, had dropped his brother Omar at his university accommodation before setting off for home. His family spent hours searching hospitals and checking lists of victims before DNA tests confirmed his death on Friday afternoon.
According to Emarat Al Youm, Rashid, who was among the UAE's top-performing secondary school students in the 2019–2020 academic year, had led his professor and classmates in Maghrib prayers just hours before the accident. His uncle and university professor recalled his final hours and spoke of a young man known for his academic ambitions, dedication and kindness.
Rashid's uncle, Fahad Abdullah Al Darmaki said that his nephew had been expected home at around 9pm.
When he failed to return, the family initially assumed he might have decided to spend the night with his brother Omar, who studies at the American University of Sharjah.
Rashid had eaten dinner with Omar and dropped him at his accommodation before leaving for home.
The following afternoon, police contacted Omar to enquire about the owner of a vehicle involved in the accident. It was then that the family learnt Rashid might have been among the victims.
The accident, which occurred in Fujairah on Thursday, November 12, killed 14 people and injured 30 others.
Fahad said the news was a devastating shock to the family, particularly Omar, who had expected his brother to return home safely.
The family travelled to Fujairah and began searching hospitals, but Rashid's name was not among those initially identified as having died in the accident.
Authorities subsequently collected a sample from his sister for identification testing. The family was informed of a 50 per cent match, prompting officials to collect another sample from his mother.
The second test confirmed his identity, according to his uncle.
Confirmation came on Friday afternoon, following hours of uncertainty and anguish. Rashid was laid to rest after Isha prayers that evening.
Among those struggling to come to terms with Rashid's death was Dr Mashhoor Al Wardat, Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Sharjah and Director of Academic Affairs at the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology.
Al Wardat recalled that Rashid had led him and his fellow students in Maghrib prayers on Wednesday evening, just hours before the fatal accident.
The professor explained that master's lectures typically run from 5pm to 7.30pm, with a break for Maghrib prayers.
Because the mosque is some distance from the classrooms, he would usually pray with his students, inviting one of them to lead the congregation.
Rashid had led the prayers on several occasions.
"He had memorised parts of the Quran and had a beautiful, melodious voice when reciting," Al Wardat recalled.
During their final prayer together, Rashid recited verses from the closing section of Surah Al Muzzammil.
Afterwards, he returned to the classroom with his fellow students and completed the lecture.
The professor recalled the moment with particular sadness after learning of Rashid's death.
He explained that he had initially followed reports of the accident and the names of those killed, but Rashid's name had not appeared on the early lists.
When his death was eventually confirmed, the news came as a profound shock.
"I never imagined that would be the last time I saw him," Al Wardat recalled.
Rashid had joined the master's programme in space sciences and astronomy at the University of Sharjah at the beginning of the current academic year.
Despite having spent only a short time in the programme, he had already impressed his professors with his commitment, discipline and enthusiasm for learning.
Al Wardat remembered him as a student who consistently completed assignments, attended lectures and balanced his academic responsibilities with his professional commitments.
Some astrophysics assignments required students to wake before dawn to observe and photograph the Moon and other celestial objects before submitting their findings through WhatsApp.
Rashid was frequently among the first students to complete these tasks.
The professor described him as exceptionally courteous and dedicated, noting that he consistently demonstrated a strong interest in his studies and work.
His uncle similarly recalled a young man who had been passionate about education since childhood.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, when universities switched to distance learning, Rashid repeatedly expressed a preference for attending lectures in person, believing that classroom learning would allow him to benefit more from his studies.
Although the university explained that remote learning was required under the restrictions in force at the time, his uncle viewed Rashid's requests as evidence of his enthusiasm for education.
He also enjoyed sports and made an effort to balance his studies, professional responsibilities and personal development.
Rashid was among the UAE's highest-performing secondary school students in the general vocational stream during the 2019–2020 academic year.
He subsequently developed an academic background in chemical engineering and professional experience in water technologies and desalination.
According to his profile in the Young Water Pioneers programme, part of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, Rashid gained professional experience in desalination with ACWA and developed practical knowledge of water scarcity and the technologies used to address it.
He was also interested in community initiatives and activities promoting cultural exchange, seeking to use his scientific knowledge to raise awareness of water-related challenges.
The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative mourned Rashid's death in a social media post, identifying him as a member of its Young Water Pioneers programme and extending condolences to his family.
Remembering his nephew, Fahad described Rashid as a quiet, respectful young man who loved learning and helping others.
He recalled that Rashid had always been focused on his education, work and improving himself.
Al Wardat also paid an emotional tribute to his student, recalling the final prayer they shared.
"May you rest in eternal paradise, Rashid, my son. Your recitation during our last prayer together still echoes in my ears," he said.