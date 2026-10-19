Fatal tanker collision claims life of young Emirati university student
A 20-year-old Emirati university student from Ras Al Khaimah died at the scene after a tanker carrying petroleum products struck the car she was travelling in on Al Dhaid Road on Friday. Her female colleague, who was driving, suffered a fracture to one hand.
The two students were returning from UAE University in Al Ain when the accident occurred. According to the deceased student's family, the tanker veered into their lane and struck the side of the car where the 20-year-old was seated.
The passenger died at the scene, while the driver was taken to hospital for treatment. Her condition was reported to be stable.
The deceased had initially planned to travel from the university to her home in Ras Al Khaimah by minibus, as part of a regular arrangement with four female classmates, her family said.
However, another classmate who owned a private car invited her and the other students to travel home with her instead.
A relative said the 20-year-old had agreed to accompany the driver at her request to ensure her friend would not have to make the journey alone.
The gesture of friendship ended in tragedy when the car was struck by the tanker on Al Dhaid Road, the family said.
The young woman’s classmates and friends remembered her as kind-hearted, generous and always willing to help others.
Those who had known her since childhood, through school and into university, said she had never been involved in conflicts or disputes with her peers.
Her friends said her kindness was evident in her everyday interactions, recalling acts of generosity and compassion that had left a lasting impression on those around her.
Funeral prayers were held after Friday prayers, and she was laid to rest at Al Oreibi Cemetery.