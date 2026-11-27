Police said a moment of inattention around trucks can lead to serious accidents, reminding motorists that heavy vehicles have limited manoeuvrability and can obstruct visibility, particularly in congested traffic.

Fourteen people were injured, with injuries of varying severity. National Ambulance said its teams treated 26 injured people at the scene, 14 of whom were transported to hospital.

Eleven people died initially, while two others later succumbed to critical injuries in hospital, taking the death toll to 13, Ras Al Khaimah Police said on Tuesday afternoon.

The advisory follows a fatal crash in the early hours of Tuesday, November 24, when a passenger bus carrying 41 people collided with a truck parked on the roadside after suffering a technical breakdown.

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