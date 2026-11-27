RAK Police said a moment of inattention around trucks can lead to serious accidents,
Ras Al Khaimah Police have warned motorists about the dangers of truck congestion, urging drivers to exercise extra caution, reduce speed and maintain a safe distance to avoid serious accidents.
In an advisory posted on X, RAK police highlighted the risks posed by heavy vehicle traffic, including limited visibility, collision hazards, restricted manoeuvrability and sudden stops.
The warning comes days after a deadly bus-truck collision in Ras Al Khaimah claimed 13 lives and injured 14 others, highlighting the dangers of road accidents involving heavy vehicles.
Police said a moment of inattention around trucks can lead to serious accidents, reminding motorists that heavy vehicles have limited manoeuvrability and can obstruct visibility, particularly in congested traffic.
Drivers were urged to:
Reduce speed
Maintain a safe distance from trucks
Stay in their lanes
Avoid improper overtaking
“Your safety starts with your decision,” police said, warning that seconds of reckless driving could have fatal consequences.
The advisory follows a fatal crash in the early hours of Tuesday, November 24, when a passenger bus carrying 41 people collided with a truck parked on the roadside after suffering a technical breakdown.
The accident occurred on Al Watan Road in the Southern Regions belt of Ras Al Khaimah.
Eleven people died initially, while two others later succumbed to critical injuries in hospital, taking the death toll to 13, Ras Al Khaimah Police said on Tuesday afternoon.
Fourteen people were injured, with injuries of varying severity. National Ambulance said its teams treated 26 injured people at the scene, 14 of whom were transported to hospital.
A total of 16 ambulances and five first responder vehicles were deployed in a coordinated operation involving National Ambulance, Ras Al Khaimah Police and other authorities.
Police continue to urge motorists to remain alert, avoid risky manoeuvres around heavy vehicles and make responsible decisions behind the wheel.