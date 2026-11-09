Free entry requires online registration, with each visitor needing a QR code to attend
Ras Al Khaimah will welcome 2027 with a free New Year's Eve celebration featuring fireworks, drone displays and live entertainment on December 31, with visitors required to register online before attending.
According to the official RAK NYE website, the festival will take place at Jais Festival Ground, with gates opening at 4pm and activities continuing until 3am on January 1.
The highlight will be the RAK NYE Sky Show, combining fireworks and synchronised drone displays to welcome the New Year. The show is scheduled to run from 11.50pm to 12.05am, although timings remain provisional.
Entry to the Ras Al Khaimah New Year's Eve festival is free, but registration is compulsory for everyone, including children.
Registration opens on November 15 through the official RAK NYE website. Each visitor must have a registration QR code to enter.
Children must be registered under an accompanying adult and remain with them throughout the event.
The festival runs from 4pm on December 31 until 3am on January 1.
Visitors can enjoy two main areas:
Stage Zone: Five DJs will perform throughout the evening, with MC Parikshit hosting the main stage.
Family Zone: More than 25 activities will be available, including giant chess, mini golf, football shooting, balloon darts, soft play and a 360-degree video booth.
A walking carnival will take place at 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm, featuring Arabic dance performances, acrobats, jugglers, LED characters and roaming mascots.
Food trucks will serve food and drinks throughout the evening.
Visitors driving to the New Year's Eve festival must park at Exit 122, the only public parking area designated for the event.
Parking opens at 10am, while free shuttle buses between Exit 122 and Jais Festival Ground start operating at 4pm. The last shuttle is scheduled to leave at 3am.
Roads will close from 7pm, so visitors are advised to arrive early. Driving directly to the festival venue and roadside parking will not be permitted.
Taxis and ride-hailing services can drop passengers at Exit 122. Everyone travelling to the event must be registered.
Bags will be checked at every entrance. Outside food and drinks are prohibited, except baby food and medically necessary items.
Other prohibited items include:
Alcohol brought from outside
Personal fireworks, sparklers and flares
Drones and laser pointers
Glass containers
Tents and gazebos
Picnic blankets and coolers
Large bags and suitcases
Bicycles and e-scooters
Small foldable chairs and stools are permitted. The venue will have toilets, accessible toilets, baby-changing facilities and prayer rooms.
Yes. Manar Mall will host a separate fireworks display at 9pm on December 31. Visitors do not need to register to watch this display.
The main RAK NYE Sky Show will also be streamed live on the official event website.
Organisers said the fireworks will use environmentally clean shell casings designed to reduce their impact on the surrounding landscape.
Weather-related changes will be announced on the RAK NYE website and official social media channels. Registered visitors will also receive updates by email.