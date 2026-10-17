RAK on Wheels 2026 opens with car shows and engine competitions

Festival highlights modified cars, engine power contests, and remote-controlled vehicles
Ras Al Khaimah: The third edition of Ras Al Khaimah Motor and Bike Festival, RAK on Wheels 2026, opened on Saturday, bringing together car and motorcycle enthusiasts, exhibitors and businesses from across the UAE, the Gulf and Jordan for two days of displays, competitions and automotive showcases.
Mohamed Mosbbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, inaugurated the festival, which is organised by Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre under the sponsorship of the chamber. The event runs until Sunday, October 18.
The opening was attended by Dr Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director General of the chamber; Salem Rashed Al Maftool, a member of the Federal National Council; and Aarefa Al Falahi, a board member of the chamber.
The festival features cars and motorcycles alongside automotive products, equipment and accessories, with activities and competitions designed to attract enthusiasts and showcase developments in the sector.
Modified cars and engine competitions
During a tour of the exhibition, the chamber’s chairman and director general visited the participating exhibitors’ stands, viewed the vehicles on display and examined the products and accessories presented by companies taking part in the event.
They were also briefed on the programme of activities and competitions accompanying the exhibition, which brings together vehicle enthusiasts, business owners and professionals from the automotive and motorcycle industries.
The programme includes modified car displays, engine power competitions and remote-controlled vehicle activities, offering visitors an opportunity to explore different aspects of automotive culture and technology.
Boosting business opportunities
Al Nuaimi said the festival reflects the chamber’s commitment to supporting events that connect the business community with public interests while creating opportunities for companies to showcase their products and expand commercial partnerships.
He said participation from local and Gulf businesses, alongside exhibitors from Jordan, strengthens Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a destination for specialised exhibitions and provides a platform for companies in the car and motorcycle sector to connect, exchange expertise and pursue growth opportunities.
The event is also expected to support trade in the emirate by bringing businesses and potential customers together.
Al Nuaimi added that visitors and motorsport enthusiasts could look forward to exceptional shows and performances during the festival, including displays he described as unprecedented.
Encouraging young enthusiasts
Dr Al Nuaimi said the variety of activities, ranging from modified car showcases to engine power competitions and remote-controlled vehicles, gives visitors an interactive experience combining entertainment and knowledge.
He said the festival also provides young people with opportunities to pursue their interests and develop their skills in an organised and safe environment.
The chamber remains committed to supporting events that encourage innovation, promote the exchange of experience and help specialised businesses reach a wider audience, he added.
The festival continues on Sunday, October 18, with further opportunities for visitors to explore the exhibition and take part in its automotive-themed activities.