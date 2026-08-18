RAK Chamber enlists residents to promote emirate as tourist hub

‘RAK Ambassador’ initiative offers hotel, attraction and dining deals
Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah is turning its residents and citizens into tourism promoters under a new initiative that encourages them to invite friends and relatives from abroad to discover the emirate.
The Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday launched the ‘RAK Ambassador’ initiative, aimed at boosting tourism, hotel occupancy and visitor spending while engaging the community in supporting the emirate’s economic growth.
The campaign, which runs from August 19 to October 31, 2026, allows UAE citizens and residents aged 18 and above to register as ambassadors and nominate overseas visitors to travel to Ras Al Khaimah.
Dr Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the initiative is the first of its kind in the emirate and seeks to enrich and diversify the tourism and investment experience.
Under the programme, registered hosts can invite more than one visitor, provided the guest’s details are submitted before arrival in the UAE on a tourist visa or visa on arrival.
Visitors participating in the initiative will have access to a range of exclusive offers, including discounted hotel stays, tickets to major tourist attractions, restaurant and cafe discounts, and special deals on marine activities and safari tours.
They will also be eligible for benefits and discounts on luxury car rentals, as well as exclusive shopping offers at Al Manar Mall.
Al Nuaimi said the initiative reflects the Chamber’s commitment to involving citizens and residents in promoting Ras Al Khaimah as a tourism and investment destination.
He described the programme as a model of public-private sector partnership, adding that greater community participation can help increase visitor numbers and spending while supporting the hospitality and commercial sectors.
The initiative forms part of the targets of Ras Al Khaimah Vision 2030, which seeks to strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading global destination for living, working, investment and tourism. Registration is available through the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber website