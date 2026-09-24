Beyond Jebel Jais: 5 outdoor adventures to try in Ras Al Khaimah

From mangrove kayaking to desert rides and pearl farming, explore a different side of RAK
For many UAE residents, a trip to Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) means one thing, heading up Jebel Jais, but as the weather becomes more comfortable for outdoors, the emirate offers plenty of reasons to keep driving beyond the UAE’s highest peak.
From mountain trails and rain-fed pools to mangrove waterways, desert rides and a pearl farming experience, here are five ways to experience a different side of RAK this cooler season.
At Wadi Shawka, the landscape opens into a rugged stretch of the Hajar Mountains, with rocky trails winding through the valley and around Shawka Dam. The scenery changes with the weather too. After rainfall, pools can appear among the rocks, while the quieter stretches of the valley offer chances to spot wildlife.
There is plenty to keep you occupied beyond hiking. You can explore by mountain bike, run along the trails, camp or head out on an off-road adventure. Depending on the weather, parts of the wadi can also be explored through activities such as swimming and canyoning.
Plan ahead: Check the weather before heading out. Take extra care after rainfall, as the conditions in the wadi can change. Wear suitable footwear and clothing for rocky, uneven terrain.
Swap mountain trails for calm waterways and explore another side of the emirate by kayak or paddleboard. The mangroves create a peaceful green landscape where you can glide between the trees and explore the waterways at a slower pace.
The mangroves provide shelter for a variety of coastal wildlife, from crabs to marine snails. They are also a good place for birdwatching. You may also see western reef herons, cormorants and flamingos along your way.
Plan ahead: Check the tide before setting out and consider an early morning trip for better birdwatching.
Trade hiking boots for a saddle and head into the desert, where you can choose between horseback and camel rides. At Al Wadi Equestrian Centre, you can join a guided horse ride or take a lesson if you are new to riding. Camel rides offer a slower way to take in the desert landscape.
The centre sits within a desert nature reserve, so there is more to look out for than just the trail ahead. Arabian oryx can be seen in the reserve, along with other desert wildlife. Younger riders can also spend time with the ponies, including activities such as grooming and walking them.
Although rides are available at different times of the day, a sunset ride brings a quieter feel of the desert. It’s a time when the evening light gives the dunes a golden glow and the desert begin to cool.
Plan ahead: Check the centre’s schedule and availability before making the trip, especially if you have a specific riding experience in mind.
Step aboard a traditional pearling boat at Al Rams and head through the shallow bay and coastal waters towards the Suwaidi Pearl Farm. Along the way, you can learn about the importance of the bay and its protective mangroves. You can also gain an insight into emirate’s long connection with pearl diving, from the techniques used by divers to the tools that were once part of the trade.
At the floating pearl farm, you can see how pearls are cultivated today and try opening an oyster yourself to see if it contains a pearl. The tour also gives you a closer look at the traditional methods and stories behind an industry that was once an important part of life along the Gulf coast.
Plan ahead: Tours run at set times and should be booked in advance. The standard experience takes about 2.5 hours.
For a less strenuous outing, head to Flamingo Beach. Where calm, shallow waters make it easy to swim, wade or simply cool off at the shore. You can also take to the water on a kayak or paddleboard, walk along the beach or play a game of volleyball on the floodlit court.
Stay into the evening and watch the sun set over the gulf, giving you a picturesque view to end the day.
Plan ahead: Entry is free, while kayaks and paddleboards can be rented for a fee. The beach is open from 6am to 8pm.