Restriction comes as residents begin looking ahead to the UAE’s popular barbecue season
Ras Al Khaimah: Barbecues and charcoal fires are prohibited at Flamingo Beach in Ras Al Khaimah, under a new measure aimed at protecting the popular waterfront and improving public safety.
The emirate’s Public Services Department said the restriction took effect on September 10, 2026, and applies to both the burning of charcoal and barbecuing on the beach.
The announcement comes as residents begin looking ahead to the cooler months, when beach gatherings, picnics and barbecues become increasingly popular across the UAE.
The new rule means visitors planning outings to Flamingo Beach will have to leave charcoal grills and beach barbecues off their plans.
The department said the measure was introduced to preserve the beach’s appearance and promote public safety, urging visitors to cooperate in keeping the area clean, beautiful and safe for everyone.
No penalties for breaching the restriction were specified in the announcement.