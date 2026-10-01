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RAK Chamber signs Letter of Intent with Ann Arbor SPARK to boost trade and investment

The deal will boost business links, share expertise and create opportunities for companies

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RAK Chamber signs Letter of Intent with Ann Arbor SPARK to boost trade and investment

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Ann Arbor SPARK, a leading economic development organization in Michigan, United States, to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, innovation and entrepreneurship.

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The Letter of Intent was signed by Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, and Phil Santer, Chief Operating Officer of Ann Arbor SPARK, in the presence of Dr. Carel Richter, Advisor, International Relations, Office of the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The cooperation aims to facilitate business connections, exchange market information and expertise, and explore joint initiatives supporting entrepreneurs and companies in both regions. It reflects Ras Al Khaimah Chamber’s commitment to expanding international partnerships and creating new opportunities for its business community.

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