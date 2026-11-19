In its first appearance in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, GMU was ranked number one in the world for International Outlook, with a score of 99.4 out of 2,297 universities. It is the only specialized medical and health sciences university in the UAE in this ranking. In the THE Impact Rankings 2026, GMU is placed 64th in the world for Good Health and Well-being and 60th for Quality Education. GMU debuted at 125th in the QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2027, where it ranked first in the Arab region for international student ratio. Its College of Pharmacy entered the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 in the 351–400 band for Pharmacy & Pharmacology, one of only five UAE universities ranked in the subject. GMU is ranked 88th in the THE Arab University Rankings 2027.