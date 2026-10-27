Ajman Bank nine-month revenue rises 12% to Dh1.35 billion

Customer financing grows 13% to Dh24.1b as bank reports Dh352 million in pre-tax profit
Dubai: Ajman Bank reported a 12% increase in total revenue to Dh1.35 billion for the first nine months of 2026, supported by growth in customer financing and an improvement in asset quality.
Net revenue rose 2% year-on-year to Dh670 million, while operating profit before impairment reached Dh340 million. Net profit before tax stood at Dh352 million, the bank said on Tuesday.
Ajman Bank's total assets reached Dh35.8 billion, up 9%, while customer financing increased 13% to Dh24.1 billion, reflecting continued demand across its financing portfolio.
Customer deposits stood at Dh28.4 billion, supporting the bank's funding position. Current and savings account balances also increased during the period.
Total shareholder equity rose 27% to Dh4.4 billion, while the bank's total capital ratio improved by 308 basis points to 17.1%.
The bank reported a return on assets of 1.3% and return on equity of 11%.
Asset quality improved during the nine-month period, with the non-performing financing ratio falling to 5%, down 203 basis points since the beginning of 2026 and 273 basis points from a year earlier.
The improvement reflects a reduction in the proportion of troubled financing within the bank's portfolio.
In July, Ajman Bank issued a $300 million Additional Tier 1 perpetual sukuk, its first such capital issuance, to strengthen its capital position and diversify its funding sources.
Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, said: “Our performance in the first nine months of the year demonstrates the continued execution of our strategy, supported by record quarterly revenue, growth in customer financing and further improvement in asset quality.”
He said the bank would continue investing in automation and digitalisation to improve customer services and operational efficiency.
Ajman Bank, which began operations in 2009, provides Sharia-compliant banking and financing services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Its shares are listed on the Dubai Financial Market.