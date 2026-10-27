Ajman Bank nine-month revenue rises 12% to Dh1.35 billion

Dubai: Ajman Bank reported a 12% increase in total revenue to Dh1.35 billion for the first nine months of 2026, supported by growth in customer financing and an improvement in asset quality.

Ajman Bank, which began operations in 2009, provides Sharia-compliant banking and financing services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Its shares are listed on the Dubai Financial Market.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, said: “Our performance in the first nine months of the year demonstrates the continued execution of our strategy, supported by record quarterly revenue, growth in customer financing and further improvement in asset quality.”

Asset quality improved during the nine-month period, with the non-performing financing ratio falling to 5%, down 203 basis points since the beginning of 2026 and 273 basis points from a year earlier.

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Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.