Sharjah Islamic Bank’s nine-month profit rises 9% to Dh1.2 billion

Dubai: Sharjah Islamic Bank reported a 9% increase in net profit after tax to Dh1.2 billion for the first nine months of 2026, supported by higher income from Islamic financing and sukuk investments.

The non-performing financing ratio declined to 3.2% from 3.8% at the end of 2025. Provision coverage for non-performing financing stood at 108% on September 30, compared with 109% at the previous year-end.

Net impairment allowances on financial assets, after recoveries, rose to Dh42.1 million from Dh11.9 million in the first nine months of 2025.

Its cost-to-income ratio stood at 34.7%, compared with 36.1% at the end of 2025. This comparison uses the previous year-end figure, rather than the corresponding nine-month period.

Income from Islamic financing and sukuk investments grew 11.7% to Dh3.2 billion, according to the bank. Distributions to depositors and sukuk holders amounted to Dh1.8 billion, compared with Dh1.7 billion a year earlier.

The bank issued 1.1 billion shares with a nominal value of Dh1 each and an issue premium of Dh1.40 per share. Its capital adequacy ratio rose to 19.37% from 16.17% at the end of 2025.

Shareholders’ equity increased by Dh2.9 billion to Dh12.4 billion from Dh9.5 billion at the end of 2025, supported by a rights issue completed in the second quarter.

The bank reported total assets of about Dh100 billion at the end of September, compared with Dh90.3 billion at the end of 2025.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.