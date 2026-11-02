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Sharjah Airport targets 25 million passengers by 2027 with Dh2.4 billion expansion

Airport handles 11.6 million passengers in nine months as major expansion gathers pace

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sharjah is pressing ahead with a Dh2.4 billion package of expansion and infrastructure projects aimed at increasing its annual passenger capacity to more than 25 million by the end of 2027.
Sharjah is pressing ahead with a Dh2.4 billion package of expansion and infrastructure projects aimed at increasing its annual passenger capacity to more than 25 million by the end of 2027.
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The Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) is pressing ahead with a Dh2.4 billion package of expansion and infrastructure projects aimed at increasing its annual passenger capacity to more than 25 million by the end of 2027, as the airport builds on traffic of 11.6 million passengers in the first nine months of 2026.

The investment programme is designed to strengthen the airport's operational capacity, improve efficiency and enhance passenger services as Sharjah expands its international aviation network and tourism connectivity.

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Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of SAA, said the expansion project was a central component of the authority's development strategy, which combines infrastructure investment with efforts to attract new airline partnerships and destinations.

The announcement comes ahead of SAA's participation in World Travel Market London 2026, taking place from November 3 to 5 at ExCeL London, under the umbrella of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.

Al Midfa said the airport handled 11,601,728 passengers between January 1 and September 30, 2026, following a year in which passenger traffic reached approximately 19.48 million, up 13.9 per cent in 2025.

The airport's route network has also expanded to more than 100 destinations worldwide, strengthening Sharjah's position as an aviation hub serving international tourism, trade and travel markets.

“Our participation reflects the integration of infrastructure development and the expansion of international partnerships,” Al Midfa said, highlighting the Dh2.4 billion investment programme and its target of lifting annual passenger capacity beyond 25 million by the end of 2027.

He said the authority's participation in World Travel Market London, where it has maintained a presence for more than two decades, provides an opportunity to deepen cooperation with airlines, tour operators and tourism partners.

The event will also serve as a platform to explore new markets, identify emerging travel trends and pursue partnerships aimed at expanding the airport's international reach.

The expansion programme underscores Sharjah's efforts to accommodate growing aviation demand while strengthening its position in the regional travel and tourism market.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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