Airport handles 11.6 million passengers in nine months as major expansion gathers pace
The Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) is pressing ahead with a Dh2.4 billion package of expansion and infrastructure projects aimed at increasing its annual passenger capacity to more than 25 million by the end of 2027, as the airport builds on traffic of 11.6 million passengers in the first nine months of 2026.
The investment programme is designed to strengthen the airport's operational capacity, improve efficiency and enhance passenger services as Sharjah expands its international aviation network and tourism connectivity.
Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of SAA, said the expansion project was a central component of the authority's development strategy, which combines infrastructure investment with efforts to attract new airline partnerships and destinations.
The announcement comes ahead of SAA's participation in World Travel Market London 2026, taking place from November 3 to 5 at ExCeL London, under the umbrella of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.
Al Midfa said the airport handled 11,601,728 passengers between January 1 and September 30, 2026, following a year in which passenger traffic reached approximately 19.48 million, up 13.9 per cent in 2025.
The airport's route network has also expanded to more than 100 destinations worldwide, strengthening Sharjah's position as an aviation hub serving international tourism, trade and travel markets.
“Our participation reflects the integration of infrastructure development and the expansion of international partnerships,” Al Midfa said, highlighting the Dh2.4 billion investment programme and its target of lifting annual passenger capacity beyond 25 million by the end of 2027.
He said the authority's participation in World Travel Market London, where it has maintained a presence for more than two decades, provides an opportunity to deepen cooperation with airlines, tour operators and tourism partners.
The event will also serve as a platform to explore new markets, identify emerging travel trends and pursue partnerships aimed at expanding the airport's international reach.
The expansion programme underscores Sharjah's efforts to accommodate growing aviation demand while strengthening its position in the regional travel and tourism market.