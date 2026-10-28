Travellers could check in, collect boarding passes and have luggage picked up from home
Dubai: Sharjah International Airport is planning to combine its home check-in service with its recently launched Al Diyafah service, allowing passengers to complete travel formalities, obtain boarding passes and have their luggage collected from their homes before heading to the airport.
The proposed integration aims to offer travellers a seamless, end-to-end travel experience, combining the convenience of home check-in with premium airport services designed to reduce waiting times and simplify travel procedures.
Dr. Ahmed Hassan Al Hamoudi, Director of Customer Services at Sharjah Airport Authority, said that the plan to integrate the two services in the future forms part of the airport's efforts to enhance passenger services and provide more flexible travel options tailored to individual needs, according to Al Khaleej Arabic daily.
The initiative would help passengers save time and effort while ensuring a smoother journey from their homes to the aircraft.
Al Hamoudi said Sharjah Airport already offers a range of smart and self-service facilities throughout its terminals, including self-service boarding pass issuance, baggage drop-off, smart gates for immigration procedures and self-boarding services.
The airport's recently launched Al Diyafah service provides personalised assistance for arriving and departing passengers, including dedicated reception, baggage handling and expedited check-in, passport control and security screening.
Passengers can also access a luxury hospitality lounge and benefit from private vehicle transfers directly to the aircraft if it is not connected to an aerobridge.
The service additionally allows passengers to receive duty-free shopping orders within 30 minutes and benefit from exclusive offers and discounts.
Al Hamoudi said the authority remains committed to adopting advanced technologies and introducing innovative solutions to improve the passenger experience in line with international standards.
He encouraged travellers to take advantage of the airport's growing range of smart and self-service facilities, saying they play a key role in reducing waiting times, simplifying procedures and improving operational efficiency throughout the passenger journey.