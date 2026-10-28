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Sharjah Airport plans integrated home check-in and VIP hospitality service

Travellers could check in, collect boarding passes and have luggage picked up from home

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sharjah Airport plans to integrate home check-in with VIP hospitality, offering seamless travel from home to aircraft with premium services.
Sharjah Airport plans to integrate home check-in with VIP hospitality, offering seamless travel from home to aircraft with premium services.
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Dubai: Sharjah International Airport is planning to combine its home check-in service with its recently launched Al Diyafah service, allowing passengers to complete travel formalities, obtain boarding passes and have their luggage collected from their homes before heading to the airport.

The proposed integration aims to offer travellers a seamless, end-to-end travel experience, combining the convenience of home check-in with premium airport services designed to reduce waiting times and simplify travel procedures.

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Dr. Ahmed Hassan Al Hamoudi, Director of Customer Services at Sharjah Airport Authority, said that the plan to integrate the two services in the future forms part of the airport's efforts to enhance passenger services and provide more flexible travel options tailored to individual needs, according to Al Khaleej Arabic daily.

The initiative would help passengers save time and effort while ensuring a smoother journey from their homes to the aircraft.

Al Hamoudi said Sharjah Airport already offers a range of smart and self-service facilities throughout its terminals, including self-service boarding pass issuance, baggage drop-off, smart gates for immigration procedures and self-boarding services.

The airport's recently launched Al Diyafah service provides personalised assistance for arriving and departing passengers, including dedicated reception, baggage handling and expedited check-in, passport control and security screening.

Passengers can also access a luxury hospitality lounge and benefit from private vehicle transfers directly to the aircraft if it is not connected to an aerobridge.

The service additionally allows passengers to receive duty-free shopping orders within 30 minutes and benefit from exclusive offers and discounts.

Al Hamoudi said the authority remains committed to adopting advanced technologies and introducing innovative solutions to improve the passenger experience in line with international standards.

He encouraged travellers to take advantage of the airport's growing range of smart and self-service facilities, saying they play a key role in reducing waiting times, simplifying procedures and improving operational efficiency throughout the passenger journey.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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