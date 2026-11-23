Verify travel restrictions instantly through Dubai Police's online platform
Dubai: Dubai Police offers a free online service that allows individuals to check for travel bans and circulars linked to financial cases in just a few steps, helping them verify their status before travelling abroad.
The service is accessible through the Dubai Police website using UAE Pass. Users can view details of any relevant restrictions, identify the issuing authority and, where available, settle outstanding amounts online.
Visit the official Dubai Police website - www.dubaipolice.gov.ae/app/services
Search for the ‘Circulars and Travel Bans’ service.
Access the service and log in securely using UAE Pass.
Once logged in, the system will display your inquiry results automatically, without requiring you to enter additional personal details.
If a relevant circular or travel ban is recorded, you can view the details, the issuing authority and whether any outstanding amounts can be paid online.
Dubai Police does not charge a fee to use the inquiry service.
The service is available to users inside and outside the UAE through UAE Pass, removing the need to visit government offices for eligible cases.
However, not all travel bans can be resolved through online payment. The procedure depends on the nature of the case and the authority that issued the restriction.
A travel ban is a legal restriction preventing an individual from leaving the country. It may arise from a civil dispute or a criminal investigation.
A creditor may request a travel ban through a petition supported by written evidence.
The debt must generally be at least Dh10,000.
An execution judge may issue a ban in qualifying cases, including those involving enforceable judgments.
Cases may involve unpaid loans, rent, credit card debts or contractual obligations.
Where a creditor has obtained a judgment, they may open an execution case. If the debtor fails to comply with the execution notice, the creditor may seek a travel ban to prevent them from leaving the country.
Once the debtor pays the amount specified in the execution file, they may apply to have enforcement measures, including the travel ban, lifted.
Travel restrictions may be imposed by the police or Public Prosecution in connection with criminal matters, including offences such as reckless driving, driving under the influence or hit-and-run incidents.
Authorities may restrict a person's travel when their presence is required during an investigation or legal proceedings.
Depending on the case, the restriction may remain until the investigation is completed, applicable fines or penalties are settled, or the prosecution or court makes a decision.
Important: The Dubai Police inquiry service covers circulars relating to financial cases and travel bans recorded by the relevant security authorities. It should not be treated as a comprehensive check of every possible travel restriction across the UAE.