Essential packing tips: What not to bring on Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia
Packing for a holiday or a trip home? Before you zip up your suitcase, check what you can and cannot take on board. An everyday item that seems harmless could be prohibited in cabin baggage, restricted to checked luggage or banned altogether.
For travellers flying from the UAE, there is another important distinction: an airline may accept an item for carriage, but the destination country’s customs rules may still prohibit it. This is particularly important when carrying food, medicines, agricultural products and other restricted goods.
Here are 20 items to check before travelling on Emirates, Etihad or flydubai, including food products that could cause problems at the airport or on arrival.
Food is one of the easiest categories to overlook when packing. Snacks for the journey, spices brought home from India, homemade dishes and gifts for relatives may all be subject to different rules.
Airline baggage restrictions determine what can travel on the aircraft, while customs authorities determine what can enter a country. Dubai Customs publishes its own list of permitted and prohibited items for travellers entering the UAE.
Dubai Customs lists cooked food and homemade food among its prohibited items. Travellers should therefore avoid assuming that a dish prepared at home, a packed meal or leftovers can automatically be brought into the UAE.
The published list does not clarify every possible product or circumstance, so confirm the rules with Dubai Customs before travelling if you need to carry a particular food item.
Small mistake to avoid: Homemade food intended for family rather than for sale is not automatically permissible.
Poppy seeds appear on Dubai Customs’ prohibited-items list under narcotic drugs. Do not assume they are permitted simply because they are sold as a cooking ingredient where you bought them. Check the UAE’s current import rules before packing poppy seeds or products containing them.
Etihad Airways prohibits strong-smelling perishable items on its aircraft, including durian, champedek, pedalai, marang and jackfruit.
This is an airline carriage restriction and does not necessarily mean every one of these fruits is prohibited under UAE customs law. Other fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and dairy products may also face restrictions at your destination, so check the applicable customs rules before travelling.
Emirates’ prohibited-items guidance includes perishable food, wet food or meat products, frozen food and food or beverages requiring refrigeration or other environmental controls. The airline also lists ready-to-eat meals, including meals ready to eat (MREs). Dry ice is subject to dangerous-goods restrictions.
Why it matters: Food that spoils easily may require storage conditions that cannot be guaranteed during a flight or baggage handling.
Emirates lists pork products and pork flavouring, food containing animal gelatine, and certain types of vinegar among items prohibited on routes to the GCC and most Muslim countries.
The precise restrictions can depend on the destination and the product’s ingredients. Check Emirates’ current guidance rather than assuming all packaged food is permitted. Airline restrictions should not be treated as a complete statement of UAE import law.
Travellers carrying groceries from India should check the rules for each item. The item-specific baggage guidance supplied for this article lists the following restrictions:
Copra and crushed dry coconut: Listed as prohibited.
Powdered and whole spices, including chilli: Not permitted in cabin baggage under the supplied guidance, but permitted in checked baggage.
Regular coconut: Listed as prohibited in cabin baggage but permitted in checked baggage.
Crushed coconut with green tissue: Listed as permitted in both cabin and checked baggage.
Ghee and cooking oil: Listed as permitted in both, subject to cabin liquid restrictions. The supplied guidance gives a checked-baggage limit of 5kg or 5 litres per passenger.
Pickles: Generally listed as permitted in both baggage types, while chilli pickle is restricted to checked baggage.
Important note: These item-specific rules should be verified with the operating airline and relevant customs authority. The original source should be confirmed before publication, particularly for the quantity limits. Permission to carry food on an aircraft does not necessarily mean it can be imported into the UAE.
Dubai Customs’ published guidance identifies betel leaves, or paan, as prohibited. It also states that food items in commercial quantities cannot be brought in by travellers under individual names.
If you are carrying large amounts of packaged food or groceries, check the applicable customs requirements. Dividing a large quantity among personal bags does not automatically make it acceptable.
Soups, sauces, jams and pastes may be subject to cabin baggage liquid limits. Under flydubai’s hand baggage guidance, liquid containers generally must not exceed 100ml each and must fit into one transparent, resealable 1-litre bag, subject to applicable exemptions and the airline’s current rules.
Packing tip: A jar of sauce or pickle may be allowed in checked baggage even when it cannot be taken through cabin security. Check for leakage risks and destination import restrictions before packing it.
Emirates says exemptions may apply to baby milk, baby food, medication and special dietary requirements, but passengers may need suitable evidence to verify the nature of these items.
Do not assume every container is automatically exempt from liquid screening. Check the airline’s instructions for your route and keep relevant items accessible for inspection.
Zamzam water is subject to specific packaging and baggage conditions. Emirates says eligible passengers travelling for Haj or Umrah on itineraries including Madinah or Jeddah may carry up to five litres in addition to their checked baggage allowance, provided the water is appropriately packaged in a sealed container.
Air Arabia allows one five-litre bottle free of charge for passengers travelling from Saudi Arabia, subject to conditions including purchase from an authorised airport outlet and packaging in a sealed container designed for air transport.
Do not pack Zamzam water in an ordinary bottle and assume it will be accepted. Check the latest requirements published by Emirates or Air Arabia, as applicable, including route eligibility and packaging rules.
Food is not the only category to watch. The following items are also prohibited or restricted under airline baggage and dangerous-goods rules. Requirements vary by carrier, route and baggage type.
11. Fireworks and explosives: flydubai lists fireworks, ammunition, flares and other explosives among prohibited items.
12. Pepper spray and tasers: Prohibited under the supplied airline guidance.
13. Hoverboards: Motorised self-balancing devices may not be accepted, even if the battery is removed.
14. Motorised suitcases: Check restrictions on electric rideable luggage and smart bags.
15. Power banks: Generally must be carried in cabin baggage, subject to airline limits.
16. Spare batteries: Protect battery terminals and follow the airline’s packing rules.
17. Oversized lithium batteries: Some exceed permitted limits or require airline approval.
18. E-cigarettes: Generally must be carried in cabin baggage, not checked luggage.
19. Knives and sharp tools: Many are prohibited in cabin baggage; some sporting equipment is also restricted.
20. Hazardous substances: Flammable liquids, compressed gases, poisons and corrosive chemicals may be prohibited as dangerous goods.
Check the latest guidance from your operating airline before packing any of these items.
A few simple checks can prevent a last-minute delay or an item being confiscated.
Assuming airline approval means customs approval: A carrier may accept an item that the destination country does not allow you to import.
Packing homemade food without checking: Dubai Customs lists cooked and homemade food among prohibited items.
Putting liquid foods in your cabin bag: Sauces, jams and pastes may be subject to cabin liquid restrictions.
Forgetting about batteries: Power banks and spare batteries are subject to airline-specific cabin and checked-baggage rules.
Carrying restricted food in large quantities: Dubai Customs states that food in commercial quantities cannot be brought in by travellers under individual names.
Your airline: Review the latest baggage rules for Emirates, Etihad, flydubai or Air Arabia, as applicable.
Your baggage type: Confirm whether an item is allowed in cabin baggage, checked baggage, both or neither.
Your destination and transit countries: Check customs rules for food, medicines, seeds, agricultural products and controlled substances.
The safest way to avoid trouble at the airport is to check the rules before packing, especially if you are carrying groceries, homemade dishes, spices, liquids or gifts for family.
Remember that airline baggage restrictions and customs import rules are different. An item may be allowed on the aircraft but prohibited on arrival, and a product that is legal where you bought it may be restricted elsewhere. When in doubt, contact your airline and the destination customs authority before leaving home.
For UAE entry rules, consult Dubai Customs’ permitted and prohibited items guidance. Also check the latest official baggage guidance from your airline, as requirements can change by route and over time.