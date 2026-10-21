Flying to the UAE? These common medicines could land you in trouble

A new restriction takes effect November 1, but travellers face different rules
Dubai: The UAE will ban the veterinary use of ciprofloxacin, a widely prescribed antibiotic for pets and farm animals, from November 1. The ban was announced by the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) and will cover veterinary medicines and raw materials containing the drug.
Nine products will get affected because of this ban. Eight of these are imported while one company is registered locally, and uses this drug. The latest development asks companies to stop making, importing and supplying the drug. It also asks them to clear existing stock before the deadline. Companies will have to re-exported the remaining stock or destroy it under approved procedures.
While the ban addresses the companies importing or manufacturing the drug, it does not specify if the ban applies to pet medicine that can be procured outside and/or carried in personal luggage. For now, ciprofloxacin prescribed to people does not appear on the EDE’s controlled medicines list.
Travelers face a different dilemma, which medicines can they carry during their travels to the UAE?
Airlines like Emirates, Etihad and Air Arabia do not have a specified list of medicines that they prohibit from carrying on their aircrafts, but have a detailed list of prohibited and dangerous goods listed on their websites. But these airlines will follow the direction of the drug regulator, who has a detailed list, putting various drugs under three categories.
According to EDE’s controlled medicines list dated September 15, 2022, there are about 268 drugs that are either prohibited or allowed with a medical prescription.
Outright Ban
Heroin, cocaine, cannabis plant and resin, THC, synthetic cannabinoids, LSD, MDMA, mescaline, khat, psilocybin mushrooms, peyote and the opium poppy plant come under this list. Yohimbe bark and several fentanyl variants, such as 3-methylfentanyl, also fall here.
Medicines allowed with a prescription or attested medical report:
Medicines on this list can be bought to the limit of the duration of stay or three months’ use, whichever is less. Emirates says controlled medication will need approval through the Ministry of Health website prior to travel.
Opioid painkillers: codeine, tramadol, morphine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, methadone, fentanyl, pethidine
Anti-anxiety drugs and sedatives: diazepam (Valium), alprazolam (Xanax), clonazepam, lorazepam, midazolam, temazepam
Sleep aids: zolpidem, zopiclone, zaleplon
Sleep aids: zolpidem, zopiclone, zaleplon
Nerve pain and seizure drugs: pregabalin, gabapentin, phenobarbital
ADHD and stimulants: methylphenidate, amfetamine, dexamfetamine, lisdexamfetamine
Others: pseudoephedrine, ephedrine, phentermine, buprenorphine, ketamine.
Allowed without prior approval:
Emirates says over-the-counter and uncontrolled prescription medicines need no approval. Paracetamol, ibuprofen, antihistamines, insulin, blood pressure tablets and antibiotics such as ciprofloxacin do not appear on the EDE list. Travellers can carry them in original packaging, with a prescription to be on the safe side.
Etihad Airlines also exempts prescription and non-prescription medicines, and medical items needed in flight. It specifies limits for powder on flights from Australia where passengers need to carry supporting evidence. Sealed, medically prescribed powders get a similar exemption on US flights.
Similarly on Air Arabia a personal use mercury clinical thermometer can be carried per passenger in checked baggage, in a protective case. Oxygen cylinders are accepted only if they are approved medical cylinders that meet its conditions.
Travellers should check every medicine by its generic name, not the brand on the box, because the EDE list is written by active ingredient. Anyone unsure about a drug should contact the nearest UAE embassy or consulate before flying. A call to the airline can also clear up what is allowed in the cabin or in checked baggage. Carry prescriptions and original packaging, and leave enough time to apply for approval if the medicine is controlled.