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Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia powerbank rules passengers must know before flying

UAE airlines ban the use of power banks during flights

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
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Passengers flying from the UAE are reminded to check their airline's power bank policy before travelling. Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia have strict rules on carrying, storing and using portable chargers onboard as part of aviation safety measures. (Representational image)
Passengers flying from the UAE are reminded to check their airline's power bank policy before travelling. Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia have strict rules on carrying, storing and using portable chargers onboard as part of aviation safety measures. (Representational image)
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The latest incident occurred aboard China Eastern Airlines Flight MU2421 on July 24 after the aircraft landed at Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport. According to the South China Morning Post, the power bank inside a passenger’s carry-on bag caught fire while the Airbus A320 was taxiing to the terminal.

Cabin crew quickly extinguished the flames before anyone was injured, although the aircraft sustained minor smoke damage.

Videos shared online showed smoke and flames coming from an overhead baggage compartment as crew members responded.

The incident serves as a timely reminder for travellers flying from the UAE, where major airlines have introduced strict rules governing how power banks must be carried and stored onboard.

Why are airlines concerned?

Power banks contain lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries. If these batteries become damaged, overheat or develop an internal fault, they can enter a process known as thermal runaway, where temperatures rise rapidly and may lead to fire.

Because of this risk, airlines require power banks to remain inside the aircraft cabin, where cabin crew can respond immediately if something goes wrong.

Several UAE carriers also prohibit passengers from using power banks during flights.

AirlineCan you carry a power bank?Maximum capacityMaximum number allowedCan you use it onboard?Where must it be stored?Checked baggage?
EmiratesYes100Wh1NoSeat pocket or under-seat bag; not overhead lockerNo
Etihad AirwaysYes100Wh1NoSeat pocket, under-seat bag or seat storageNo
flydubaiYes100Wh1NoSeat pocket or hand baggage under seatNo
Air ArabiaYes100WhNot specifiedNoSeat pocket or under-seat bag; not overhead lockerNo

Emirates: One power bank only

Emirates introduced new power bank restrictions that came into effect on October 1, 2025, following what it described as a comprehensive safety review.

Passengers may carry one power bank with a maximum capacity of 100 watt-hours (Wh).

However, the airline prohibits:

  • Using a power bank to charge phones, tablets or laptops during the flight.

  • Charging the power bank using the aircraft's USB ports or power sockets.

  • Storing the power bank inside an overhead baggage compartment.

  • Packing power banks inside checked baggage.

Instead, passengers must keep the device in the seat pocket or inside a bag stored beneath the seat in front of them, allowing cabin crew quick access if an emergency occurs.

Emirates also requires the battery's capacity rating to be clearly visible on the device.

Etihad: Keep it within reach

Etihad Airways has similar requirements.

Passengers may carry one power bank of up to 100Wh, provided the watt-hour rating is clearly marked.

The Abu Dhabi carrier says passengers must not:

  • Use the power bank onboard.

  • Charge the power bank.

  • Use it to charge other electronic devices.

The airline also recommends storing the device somewhere easily accessible.

Economy passengers should place it in a bag under the seat or in the seat pocket, while First and Business Class passengers should use the seat's storage compartment. Etihad advises travellers not to place power banks in overhead lockers because they may not be immediately accessible during an emergency.

Power banks exceeding 100Wh are not permitted.

flydubai: Lithium battery limits apply

According to flydubai's dangerous goods guidance, lithium batteries exceeding 160Wh or containing more than 8g of lithium are prohibited.

According to the flydubai passenger guide, travellers may carry one power bank with a maximum capacity of 100Wh in their hand baggage only. The airline prohibits passengers from using a power bank to charge devices or recharging the power bank during the flight.

The device must remain switched off throughout the journey and be stored either in the seat pocket or inside hand baggage placed under the seat in front, rather than in the overhead locker.

Power banks are not permitted in checked baggage, and batteries with a capacity exceeding 160Wh are not allowed on board.

Air Arabia: Strict cabin-only policy

Air Arabia treats power banks as spare lithium batteries.

The airline requires passengers to:

  • Carry power banks in cabin baggage only.

  • Never place them in checked baggage.

  • Store them in the seat pocket or under the seat rather than in overhead lockers.

  • Keep them switched off throughout the flight.

  • Not use them to charge electronic devices onboard.

  • Not charge them using the aircraft's power supply.

Like Emirates and Etihad, Air Arabia permits lithium-ion power banks only if they do not exceed 100Wh.

RuleEmiratesEtihadflydubaiAir Arabia
Maximum power bank capacity100Wh100Wh100Wh100Wh
Maximum number allowed111Not specified
Carry in cabinYesYesYesYes
Carry in checked baggageNoNoNoNo
Use power bank onboardNoNoNoNo
Recharge power bank onboardNoNoNoNo
Overhead lockerNoAvoidNoNo
Seat pocket/under seatYesYesYesYes
Must be switched offNot specifiedProtectedYesYes
Capacity markedYesYesNot specifiedNot specified

Bottom line for travellers

While each airline has its own detailed dangerous goods policy, the message from UAE carriers is largely consistent: carry power banks in your cabin baggage, keep them within easy reach, never pack them in checked luggage, and do not use them during the flight where prohibited.

The latest onboard fire involving a portable charger is another reminder that even everyday electronic accessories are subject to strict aviation safety rules designed to reduce the risk of lithium battery fires.

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Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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Etihad AirwaysEmirates GroupFlyDubaiEmirates airlinetravelAviationAir Arabia

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