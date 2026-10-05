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Flying Emirates, Etihad, flydubai or Air Arabia? What you can and can’t pack in your baggage

Flying from the UAE during the holiday season? Check these baggage rules before you pack

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
6 MIN READ
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Avoid travel delays: Check prohibited items for Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia.
Avoid travel delays: Check prohibited items for Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Heading abroad from the UAE this holiday season? One wrongly packed power bank, liquid or prohibited item could leave you repacking your suitcase at the airport — or having it confiscated.

The holiday travel season is one of the busiest times of the year, with thousands of UAE residents flying abroad for vacations, family visits and winter breaks.

Airlines have strict rules on what passengers can carry in cabin and checked baggage, covering everything from batteries and electronics to food, medicines, aerosols and sports equipment. Rules can also vary by airline, destination and transit point.

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Here’s a practical guide to what you can pack, what needs special handling — and what you should leave at home.

Emirates: What you can’t pack

Emirates bans explosives, dangerous chemicals and other hazardous items from both cabin and checked baggage.

Banned items

  • Fireworks and explosives

  • Pepper spray, mace and stun devices

  • Dangerous chemicals and hazardous substances

  • Hoverboards, mini-Segways and smart balance wheels

  • Smart bags with non-removable batteries

Cabin baggage

Large knives, axes, drills and saws cannot be carried in cabin baggage.

E-cigarettes and personal vaporizers are allowed only in cabin baggage and must be protected against accidental activation.

Power banks and batteries

  • Only one power bank up to 100Wh is allowed.

  • It must be kept in cabin baggage and not in the overhead locker.

  • It cannot be used or charged during the flight.

  • Spare or loose lithium batteries must be carried in cabin baggage and protected against short circuits.

  • Emirates allows up to 20 spare batteries, subject to applicable limits.

Drones are not allowed in cabin baggage but may be accepted in checked baggage, subject to battery rules.

Food and liquids

  • Cabin liquids, gels, creams, pastes and drinks must generally be in containers of 100ml or less and fit into one transparent, resealable 1-litre bag.

  • Baby food and milk, medicines and special dietary items may qualify for exemptions.

  • Travellers flying to, from or through the US, Australia or New Zealand can face additional restrictions on powders.

  • Alcohol between 24% and 70% ABV is permitted within Emirates’ limits. Alcohol above 70% ABV is prohibited.

Etihad: What you can’t pack

Etihad applies different restrictions depending on the item and whether it is carried in the cabin or checked baggage.

Sharp objects and weapons

  • Safety or disposable razors with enclosed blades are permitted in cabin baggage; other razors must go in checked baggage.

  • Toy guns and toy weapons are not allowed in the cabin.

  • Spear guns and harpoons require advance approval and permits.

  • Cremated remains cannot be carried in cabin baggage but may be accepted in checked baggage or as cargo with the required documentation.

Power banks and batteries

  • Spare batteries and power banks must not be placed in checked baggage.

  • They must be carried in the cabin and individually protected.

  • Lithium-ion batteries up to 100Wh are permitted within Etihad’s limits.

  • Batteries between 100Wh and 160Wh require authorisation.

  • Batteries above 160Wh are not accepted.

  • Power banks cannot be used or charged onboard.

E-cigarettes, e-pipes and personal vaporizers must be carried in cabin baggage.

Smart bags with a non-removable battery or power bank are not accepted.

Drones

Drones may be carried subject to battery restrictions.

  • Batteries must not exceed 160Wh.

  • Up to two spare drone batteries can be carried in cabin baggage if individually protected.

  • Drones with non-removable batteries whose capacity cannot be verified will not be accepted.

Food

Solid food can generally be carried if properly packed. However, soups, sauces, jams, stews and pastes are treated as liquids or gels and are subject to the 100ml cabin limit.

Etihad also bans strong-smelling perishables such as:

  • Durian

  • Champedek

  • Pedalai

  • Marang

  • Jackfruit

Fruit and vegetables may also be restricted depending on the destination.

Zamzam and cooking oils

Passengers travelling from Jeddah with an Umrah or Haj visa can carry Zamzam water subject to Etihad’s requirements:

  • Up to 100ml in cabin baggage

  • Up to 5 litres in checked baggage, when suitably packaged

Cooking and olive oil are subject to separate packaging and quantity limits.

flydubai: What you can’t pack

flydubai bans a wide range of dangerous goods from both cabin and checked baggage.

Banned in all baggage

  • Pepper spray, mace and Tasers

  • Fireworks, flares and explosives

  • Ammunition

  • Petrol, diesel and lighter fluid

  • Butane, propane and other flammable gases

  • Poisons and insecticides

  • Corrosive chemicals

  • Acids, bleaches and peroxides

  • Fertilisers and weed killers

  • Radioactive or magnetised materials

  • Damaged, defective or recalled batteries and electronic devices

  • Lithium batteries exceeding 160Wh

  • Realistic toy guns and weapon replicas

  • Hoverboards and self-balancing devices

  • Motorised rideable suitcases

  • Firearms and other weapons

Any item prohibited by the country of departure, transit or arrival is also not accepted.

What cannot go in hand baggage

Many sharp objects, tools and sporting equipment must stay out of the cabin.

Examples include:

  • Knives, scissors and box cutters

  • Corkscrews and knitting needles

  • Screwdrivers, drills, hammers and saws

  • Golf clubs, bats and hockey sticks

  • Axes and ice picks

  • Ski and hiking poles

  • Bows and arrows

  • Nunchakus, batons and swords

  • Stun guns

  • Fishing rods

  • Glue guns

  • Ropes and luggage chains

  • Handcuffs

  • Non-toiletry aerosols

Passengers can carry one box of matches or one lighter, subject to flydubai’s conditions.

Liquids and aerosols

Cabin liquids, gels, pastes, creams and aerosols must generally:

  • Be in containers of 100ml or less

  • Fit into one transparent, resealable bag

  • Be packed in a bag no larger than 20cm x 20cm

  • Stay within a maximum total capacity of 1 litre

Baby food and essential medical or special-dietary liquids may qualify for exemptions, subject to screening.

Toiletry and medicinal aerosols have an additional limit of 2kg or 2 litres, with each item limited to 0.5kg or 0.5 litre.

Air Arabia: What you can’t pack

Air Arabia also restricts dangerous goods, batteries, aerosols and other items. It allows passengers to choose their checked baggage allowance when booking or modifying a flight.

Power banks and batteries

  • Spare or loose batteries must be carried in cabin baggage only.

  • Lithium-metal batteries must not exceed 2g of lithium.

  • Lithium-ion batteries must not exceed 100Wh.

  • Passengers can carry a maximum of two power banks, each up to 100Wh.

  • Power banks must be kept in cabin baggage, not in the overhead locker.

  • They must be stored in the seat pocket or inside a bag that fits under the seat.

  • Power banks cannot be used or charged during the flight.

  • E-cigarettes and personal vaporizers are permitted only in cabin baggage.

Banned items

Air Arabia prohibits items including:

  • Pepper spray, mace and disabling sprays

  • Tasers and other electro-shock weapons

  • Strike-anywhere matches

  • Blue-flame and cigar lighters

  • Firearms and explosives

  • Flammable fuels and paints

  • Butane and propane

  • Poisons such as insecticides and weed killers

  • Corrosive substances

  • Infectious materials

  • Radioactive and oxidising materials

Hoverboards, electric skateboards, Segways, self-balancing scooters and similar rideable devices are also prohibited because of their large lithium batteries.

Checked baggage

Power banks, spare batteries, e-cigarettes and personal vaporizers cannot be packed in checked baggage.

Personal electronic devices can be placed in checked baggage if they are completely switched off and protected from damage.

Toiletries and aerosols are permitted within these limits:

  • Maximum 2kg or 2 litres per passenger

  • Each item must not exceed 0.5kg or 0.5 litre

  • Aerosol valves must be protected against accidental release

Air Arabia cabin baggage allowance

Passengers can carry:

  • 1 cabin bag: maximum 55 × 40 × 20cm and up to 7kg

  • 1 personal item: maximum 25 × 33 × 20cm and up to 3kg

  • Duty-free purchases, provided the combined cabin allowance does not exceed 10kg

Passengers travelling with an infant under two can carry one additional small bag of up to 3kg for baby essentials.

Liquids over 100ml, sharp objects and flammable materials are not permitted in cabin baggage.

Checked baggage allowance

Air Arabia offers three pre-booked options:

  • 20kg: maximum one piece

  • 30kg: maximum two pieces

  • 40kg: maximum two pieces

Each checked bag must not exceed 32kg or 158cm in total dimensions.

Availability and fees vary by route. Buying baggage at the airport may also cost more than pre-booking.

Food: Check your destination rules

Taking snacks or homemade food on a holiday trip? Airline rules are only part of the picture.

  • Solid food is generally easier to carry than liquids or gels.

  • Soups, sauces, jams and pastes can fall under cabin liquid restrictions.

  • Meat and dairy products may be restricted at your destination.

  • Fresh fruit, vegetables, seeds and other agricultural products may be prohibited or require declaration.

  • Customs rules can be stricter than airline rules.

For example, Etihad specifically prohibits strong-smelling perishables such as durian and jackfruit.

Holiday travel: 5 things to check before packing

  • Check your airline: Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia have different baggage rules.

  • Check cabin vs checked baggage: An item allowed in checked baggage may be banned from the cabin — and vice versa.

  • Keep power banks in your cabin bag: Spare lithium batteries and power banks generally cannot go in checked baggage.

  • Check your destination: Customs rules can restrict food, medicines, agricultural products and other items even if your airline permits them.

  • Check before you leave home: Rules can depend on the item, battery capacity, packaging, route and destination.

Holiday tip: Don’t wait until you reach the airport to discover that a power bank, food item, aerosol or sharp object has to be removed from your bag. Check your airline’s latest baggage rules before you travel.
Related Topics:
UAE TravelDubaiEmirates airlineEtihad AirwaysAbu DhabiAir Arabia

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