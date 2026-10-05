Flying Emirates, Etihad, flydubai or Air Arabia? What you can and can’t pack in your baggage

Flying from the UAE during the holiday season? Check these baggage rules before you pack
Heading abroad from the UAE this holiday season? One wrongly packed power bank, liquid or prohibited item could leave you repacking your suitcase at the airport — or having it confiscated.
The holiday travel season is one of the busiest times of the year, with thousands of UAE residents flying abroad for vacations, family visits and winter breaks.
Airlines have strict rules on what passengers can carry in cabin and checked baggage, covering everything from batteries and electronics to food, medicines, aerosols and sports equipment. Rules can also vary by airline, destination and transit point.
Here’s a practical guide to what you can pack, what needs special handling — and what you should leave at home.
Emirates bans explosives, dangerous chemicals and other hazardous items from both cabin and checked baggage.
Fireworks and explosives
Pepper spray, mace and stun devices
Dangerous chemicals and hazardous substances
Hoverboards, mini-Segways and smart balance wheels
Smart bags with non-removable batteries
Large knives, axes, drills and saws cannot be carried in cabin baggage.
E-cigarettes and personal vaporizers are allowed only in cabin baggage and must be protected against accidental activation.
Only one power bank up to 100Wh is allowed.
It must be kept in cabin baggage and not in the overhead locker.
It cannot be used or charged during the flight.
Spare or loose lithium batteries must be carried in cabin baggage and protected against short circuits.
Emirates allows up to 20 spare batteries, subject to applicable limits.
Drones are not allowed in cabin baggage but may be accepted in checked baggage, subject to battery rules.
Cabin liquids, gels, creams, pastes and drinks must generally be in containers of 100ml or less and fit into one transparent, resealable 1-litre bag.
Baby food and milk, medicines and special dietary items may qualify for exemptions.
Travellers flying to, from or through the US, Australia or New Zealand can face additional restrictions on powders.
Alcohol between 24% and 70% ABV is permitted within Emirates’ limits. Alcohol above 70% ABV is prohibited.
Etihad applies different restrictions depending on the item and whether it is carried in the cabin or checked baggage.
Safety or disposable razors with enclosed blades are permitted in cabin baggage; other razors must go in checked baggage.
Toy guns and toy weapons are not allowed in the cabin.
Spear guns and harpoons require advance approval and permits.
Cremated remains cannot be carried in cabin baggage but may be accepted in checked baggage or as cargo with the required documentation.
Spare batteries and power banks must not be placed in checked baggage.
They must be carried in the cabin and individually protected.
Lithium-ion batteries up to 100Wh are permitted within Etihad’s limits.
Batteries between 100Wh and 160Wh require authorisation.
Batteries above 160Wh are not accepted.
Power banks cannot be used or charged onboard.
E-cigarettes, e-pipes and personal vaporizers must be carried in cabin baggage.
Smart bags with a non-removable battery or power bank are not accepted.
Drones may be carried subject to battery restrictions.
Batteries must not exceed 160Wh.
Up to two spare drone batteries can be carried in cabin baggage if individually protected.
Drones with non-removable batteries whose capacity cannot be verified will not be accepted.
Solid food can generally be carried if properly packed. However, soups, sauces, jams, stews and pastes are treated as liquids or gels and are subject to the 100ml cabin limit.
Etihad also bans strong-smelling perishables such as:
Durian
Champedek
Pedalai
Marang
Jackfruit
Fruit and vegetables may also be restricted depending on the destination.
Passengers travelling from Jeddah with an Umrah or Haj visa can carry Zamzam water subject to Etihad’s requirements:
Up to 100ml in cabin baggage
Up to 5 litres in checked baggage, when suitably packaged
Cooking and olive oil are subject to separate packaging and quantity limits.
flydubai bans a wide range of dangerous goods from both cabin and checked baggage.
Pepper spray, mace and Tasers
Fireworks, flares and explosives
Ammunition
Petrol, diesel and lighter fluid
Butane, propane and other flammable gases
Poisons and insecticides
Corrosive chemicals
Acids, bleaches and peroxides
Fertilisers and weed killers
Radioactive or magnetised materials
Damaged, defective or recalled batteries and electronic devices
Lithium batteries exceeding 160Wh
Realistic toy guns and weapon replicas
Hoverboards and self-balancing devices
Motorised rideable suitcases
Firearms and other weapons
Any item prohibited by the country of departure, transit or arrival is also not accepted.
Many sharp objects, tools and sporting equipment must stay out of the cabin.
Examples include:
Knives, scissors and box cutters
Corkscrews and knitting needles
Screwdrivers, drills, hammers and saws
Golf clubs, bats and hockey sticks
Axes and ice picks
Ski and hiking poles
Bows and arrows
Nunchakus, batons and swords
Stun guns
Fishing rods
Glue guns
Ropes and luggage chains
Handcuffs
Non-toiletry aerosols
Passengers can carry one box of matches or one lighter, subject to flydubai’s conditions.
Cabin liquids, gels, pastes, creams and aerosols must generally:
Be in containers of 100ml or less
Fit into one transparent, resealable bag
Be packed in a bag no larger than 20cm x 20cm
Stay within a maximum total capacity of 1 litre
Baby food and essential medical or special-dietary liquids may qualify for exemptions, subject to screening.
Toiletry and medicinal aerosols have an additional limit of 2kg or 2 litres, with each item limited to 0.5kg or 0.5 litre.
Air Arabia also restricts dangerous goods, batteries, aerosols and other items. It allows passengers to choose their checked baggage allowance when booking or modifying a flight.
Spare or loose batteries must be carried in cabin baggage only.
Lithium-metal batteries must not exceed 2g of lithium.
Lithium-ion batteries must not exceed 100Wh.
Passengers can carry a maximum of two power banks, each up to 100Wh.
Power banks must be kept in cabin baggage, not in the overhead locker.
They must be stored in the seat pocket or inside a bag that fits under the seat.
Power banks cannot be used or charged during the flight.
E-cigarettes and personal vaporizers are permitted only in cabin baggage.
Air Arabia prohibits items including:
Pepper spray, mace and disabling sprays
Tasers and other electro-shock weapons
Strike-anywhere matches
Blue-flame and cigar lighters
Firearms and explosives
Flammable fuels and paints
Butane and propane
Poisons such as insecticides and weed killers
Corrosive substances
Infectious materials
Radioactive and oxidising materials
Hoverboards, electric skateboards, Segways, self-balancing scooters and similar rideable devices are also prohibited because of their large lithium batteries.
Power banks, spare batteries, e-cigarettes and personal vaporizers cannot be packed in checked baggage.
Personal electronic devices can be placed in checked baggage if they are completely switched off and protected from damage.
Toiletries and aerosols are permitted within these limits:
Maximum 2kg or 2 litres per passenger
Each item must not exceed 0.5kg or 0.5 litre
Aerosol valves must be protected against accidental release
Passengers can carry:
1 cabin bag: maximum 55 × 40 × 20cm and up to 7kg
1 personal item: maximum 25 × 33 × 20cm and up to 3kg
Duty-free purchases, provided the combined cabin allowance does not exceed 10kg
Passengers travelling with an infant under two can carry one additional small bag of up to 3kg for baby essentials.
Liquids over 100ml, sharp objects and flammable materials are not permitted in cabin baggage.
Air Arabia offers three pre-booked options:
20kg: maximum one piece
30kg: maximum two pieces
40kg: maximum two pieces
Each checked bag must not exceed 32kg or 158cm in total dimensions.
Availability and fees vary by route. Buying baggage at the airport may also cost more than pre-booking.
Taking snacks or homemade food on a holiday trip? Airline rules are only part of the picture.
Solid food is generally easier to carry than liquids or gels.
Soups, sauces, jams and pastes can fall under cabin liquid restrictions.
Meat and dairy products may be restricted at your destination.
Fresh fruit, vegetables, seeds and other agricultural products may be prohibited or require declaration.
Customs rules can be stricter than airline rules.
For example, Etihad specifically prohibits strong-smelling perishables such as durian and jackfruit.
Check your airline: Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia have different baggage rules.
Check cabin vs checked baggage: An item allowed in checked baggage may be banned from the cabin — and vice versa.
Keep power banks in your cabin bag: Spare lithium batteries and power banks generally cannot go in checked baggage.
Check your destination: Customs rules can restrict food, medicines, agricultural products and other items even if your airline permits them.
Check before you leave home: Rules can depend on the item, battery capacity, packaging, route and destination.
Holiday tip: Don’t wait until you reach the airport to discover that a power bank, food item, aerosol or sharp object has to be removed from your bag. Check your airline’s latest baggage rules before you travel.