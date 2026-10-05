Flying Emirates, Etihad, flydubai or Air Arabia? What you can and can’t pack in your baggage

Check your airline: Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia have different baggage rules.

Check cabin vs checked baggage: An item allowed in checked baggage may be banned from the cabin — and vice versa.

Keep power banks in your cabin bag: Spare lithium batteries and power banks generally cannot go in checked baggage.

Check your destination: Customs rules can restrict food, medicines, agricultural products and other items even if your airline permits them.