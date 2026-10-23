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Dubai outlines passengers' rights over flight delays, cancellations and complaints

Passengers urged to check ticket conditions, cancellation policies, baggage allowances

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Airlines are required to handle such cases in accordance with relevant international conventions.
Airlines are required to handle such cases in accordance with relevant international conventions.
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Dubai: The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has urged passengers to familiarise themselves with their rights before travelling and review ticket conditions, rebooking and cancellation policies, and baggage allowances to better understand the procedures to follow if problems arise during their journey.

In an awareness video titled “Know Your Rights and Travel with Confidence”, the authority highlighted the importance of checking ticket types and their associated terms and conditions, including procedures for changing or cancelling bookings and the baggage included in the fare.

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The authority explained that passengers whose flights are delayed or cancelled have the right to know the reasons and receive assistance in accordance with applicable regulations.

Airlines are required to handle such cases in accordance with relevant international conventions, it added.

How to submit a complaint

The authority advised passengers who encounter problems during their journey to first submit a complaint to the airline or the travel agent through which they made their booking before approaching the relevant authorities.

If passengers are dissatisfied with the solution offered by the airline, they can submit a grievance to the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority within 14 days.

The authority also encouraged travellers to consult the Aviation Consumer Protection Guide for the Emirate of Dubai, available on its official website, www.dcaa.gov.ae, for more information about their rights and the relevant procedures.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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