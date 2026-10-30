It warns that products freely available or legally sold in India may be prohibited, restricted or controlled under UAE law. The rules apply to Indian nationals travelling to or living in the UAE, including transit passengers.

The advisory, dated October 26, 2026, was issued by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Dubai: Indian nationals travelling to the UAE have been urged to check their luggage carefully for prohibited food items, medicines and other restricted goods before flying, following a public advisory issued by the Embassy of India in the UAE.

Carrying such items, even unknowingly and in small quantities, could result in confiscation, heavy fines, detention, deportation and, in serious cases, criminal prosecution.

Which Indian food items are banned in the UAE?

The Embassy has highlighted several food and tobacco-related products that travellers must not bring into the UAE.

These include:

Poppy seeds (khus-khus)

Qat (khat) leaves

Betel leaves (paan) and betel nuts (supari)

Niswar , a smokeless tobacco or snuff product

Gutkha and similar chewing tobacco products

Travellers are advised not to pack these items in either checked-in or hand baggage.

Carrying medicines to the UAE: What travellers need to know

The UAE has strict regulations governing medicines containing narcotic, psychotropic and other controlled substances.

Certain sleeping pills, strong painkillers and psychiatric medicines may fall under controlled or semi-controlled categories.

Indian travellers carrying such medication should:

Check whether their medicine appears on the controlled and semi-controlled medicines list published by the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE).

Obtain an official Import Permit for Personal Use of Medicine before travelling, where required.

Carry a valid prescription or detailed medical report.

Ensure the quantity carried does not exceed the permitted limit.

How to apply for a UAE medicine import permit

Travellers carrying controlled or narcotic medicines are advised to apply for an import permit through the Emirates Drug Establishment's online portal at www.ede.gov.ae.

The application process involves:

Logging in using a digital identity. Completing the online application form. Uploading a prescription or detailed medical report.

According to the advisory, processing generally takes about one working day and the service is free of charge.

For assistance, travellers can contact the Emirates Drug Establishment through:

Helpline: 800-33784

Email: info@ede.gov.ae

Website: www.ede.gov.ae

The Embassy warns that carrying controlled or narcotic medicines without the required prescription or permit, or in quantities above the permitted limit, can be treated as a serious criminal offence under UAE law.