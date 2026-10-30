Carrying banned foods or medicines to UAE could lead to fines or prosecution
Dubai: Indian nationals travelling to the UAE have been urged to check their luggage carefully for prohibited food items, medicines and other restricted goods before flying, following a public advisory issued by the Embassy of India in the UAE.
The advisory, dated October 26, 2026, was issued by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
It warns that products freely available or legally sold in India may be prohibited, restricted or controlled under UAE law. The rules apply to Indian nationals travelling to or living in the UAE, including transit passengers.
Carrying such items, even unknowingly and in small quantities, could result in confiscation, heavy fines, detention, deportation and, in serious cases, criminal prosecution.
The Embassy has highlighted several food and tobacco-related products that travellers must not bring into the UAE.
These include:
Poppy seeds (khus-khus)
Qat (khat) leaves
Betel leaves (paan) and betel nuts (supari)
Niswar, a smokeless tobacco or snuff product
Gutkha and similar chewing tobacco products
Travellers are advised not to pack these items in either checked-in or hand baggage.
The UAE has strict regulations governing medicines containing narcotic, psychotropic and other controlled substances.
Certain sleeping pills, strong painkillers and psychiatric medicines may fall under controlled or semi-controlled categories.
Indian travellers carrying such medication should:
Check whether their medicine appears on the controlled and semi-controlled medicines list published by the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE).
Obtain an official Import Permit for Personal Use of Medicine before travelling, where required.
Carry a valid prescription or detailed medical report.
Ensure the quantity carried does not exceed the permitted limit.
Travellers carrying controlled or narcotic medicines are advised to apply for an import permit through the Emirates Drug Establishment's online portal at www.ede.gov.ae.
The application process involves:
Logging in using a digital identity.
Completing the online application form.
Uploading a prescription or detailed medical report.
According to the advisory, processing generally takes about one working day and the service is free of charge.
For assistance, travellers can contact the Emirates Drug Establishment through:
Helpline: 800-33784
Email: info@ede.gov.ae
Website: www.ede.gov.ae
The Embassy warns that carrying controlled or narcotic medicines without the required prescription or permit, or in quantities above the permitted limit, can be treated as a serious criminal offence under UAE law.
Possible consequences include confiscation, arrest, prosecution and imprisonment, even if the medicine was legally prescribed in India.
The advisory also lists goods that are completely banned from entering the UAE.
These include:
Narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances of all kinds
Counterfeit currency and pirated goods
Gambling tools, machines and devices
Three-layer nylon fishing nets
Items associated with black magic, witchcraft or sorcery
Hazardous or radioactive-contaminated materials
Travellers should check their belongings carefully to ensure these items are not packed.
Some products are not completely banned but can only be brought into the country after obtaining approval from the relevant UAE authorities.
The restricted categories include:
Weapons, ammunition, explosives and fireworks
Live animals, plants, seeds, fertilisers and pesticides
Pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipment
Publications, recorded media and broadcasting devices
Wireless transmitters, communication and GPS equipment
Alcoholic beverages
E-cigarettes and electronic hookahs
Vehicle tyres
Cosmetics and certain electrical appliances
Nuclear and radioactive materials
Rough diamonds
The Embassy advises travellers to check the relevant approval requirements before packing these items.
Travellers entering or leaving the UAE with cash and certain valuables exceeding a specified threshold must make a customs declaration.
A declaration is required when the combined value of the following exceeds Dh60,000, or its equivalent in other currencies:
Cash
Financial instruments, including bearer cheques
Precious metals
Precious stones
Travellers must declare these items to UAE Customs authorities at the port of entry or exit.
The Embassy has urged Indian nationals travelling to or residing in the UAE to take precautions before departure.
Its key recommendations include:
Check your baggage: Ensure you are not carrying prohibited, restricted or controlled goods without the necessary authorisation.
Do not carry someone else's luggage: Avoid accepting bags or packages from other travellers unless you know exactly what they contain.
Check medicine requirements: Obtain the required permit and carry supporting medical documents if travelling with controlled medication.
Consult official sources: Check the latest lists of prohibited and restricted goods and controlled medicines before travelling.
For the latest information, travellers should consult the official websites of the Federal Customs Authority, Dubai Customs, Abu Dhabi Customs and the Emirates Drug Establishment.
The Embassy's advisory highlights the importance of checking UAE import regulations before packing, particularly when carrying food products, traditional Indian medicines and prescription drugs.
Items that are legal or commonly available in India may fall under different classifications in the UAE. Travellers should therefore verify the rules, obtain any necessary permits and avoid carrying unknown packages on behalf of others to prevent problems at the airport.