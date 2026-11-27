Dubai Police announced that it completed 1,116 electronic payment transactions worth Dh24,232,702 through its Inquiry about Circulars and travel ban service between the beginning of 2026 and November 25. More than 569,412 customers benefited from the service during the first 10 months of the year.

Dubai: Dubai residents can now check travel bans, find out whether legal circulars have been issued against them and settle eligible financial claims online through a Dubai Police smart service that has processed payments worth more than Dh24.2 million this year.

The service also allows users to pay outstanding amounts in civil cases where electronic payment is available. This enables customers to review their legal status and settle eligible financial claims in line with approved legal procedures, without the need to visit a police station.

The Inquiry about circulars and travel ban service is available through the Dubai Police smart application. Residents can access it using their UAE Pass digital identity to check whether any legal circulars or travel restrictions have been issued against them.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.