More than 569,000 customers benefited from 1,116 payments worth Dh24.2 million.
Dubai: Dubai residents can now check travel bans, find out whether legal circulars have been issued against them and settle eligible financial claims online through a Dubai Police smart service that has processed payments worth more than Dh24.2 million this year.
Dubai Police announced that it completed 1,116 electronic payment transactions worth Dh24,232,702 through its Inquiry about Circulars and travel ban service between the beginning of 2026 and November 25. More than 569,412 customers benefited from the service during the first 10 months of the year.
The digital service allows customers to check their legal status and pay outstanding amounts in eligible civil cases without having to visit police stations, helping them save time and effort while resolving financial obligations.
Rental disputes accounted for the largest share of payments, with 917 transactions involving claims worth Dh19,364,052, Dubai Police said.
Dubai Courts recorded 144 electronic payment transactions, with financial claims totalling Dh4,696,422, while the Public Prosecution accounted for 55 transactions worth Dh172,228.
The transactions were completed through electronic integration between Dubai Police and three judicial authorities, reflecting efforts to streamline government procedures, speed up payments and improve access to public services.
The Inquiry about circulars and travel ban service is available through the Dubai Police smart application. Residents can access it using their UAE Pass digital identity to check whether any legal circulars or travel restrictions have been issued against them.
The service also allows users to pay outstanding amounts in civil cases where electronic payment is available. This enables customers to review their legal status and settle eligible financial claims in line with approved legal procedures, without the need to visit a police station.
Dubai Police said the service reflects its proactive approach to security, giving community members an opportunity to resolve their legal and financial status before matters reach the stage of arrest or summons, where settlement is legally permitted.
The initiative also encourages voluntary compliance with the law, reduces the need for in-person procedures and allows police resources to be deployed more efficiently.
The force added that the service relies on advanced technology and electronic integration with judicial authorities and relevant government entities to ensure accurate information, faster transactions and easier access to services.
Dubai Police urged residents to use the service through its smart application, reaffirming its commitment to developing proactive, digital and people-centred services that improve quality of life, strengthen public trust and reinforce Dubai's position as a global leader in security innovation and government excellence.