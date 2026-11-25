In Lucky Day Draw No. 261125, the winning numbers in the Days section were 26, 27, 6, 20, 8, and 14, while 3 emerged as the winning number in the Months section.

Dubai: Several participants have walked away with cash prizes following the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, held on Wednesday.

The Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category also went unclaimed. Participants need to match five numbers from the Days section, along with the winning number in the Months section, to secure this prize.

No participant managed to match all the required numbers to claim the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both top prizes will therefore roll over to the next draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been scheduled for Saturday, November 28, continuing the lottery's twice-weekly live draw programme. Participants will have another opportunity to win the life-changing Dh30 million jackpot, as well as a range of other cash prizes.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.