Lucky Day Draw No. 261125 rewards several participants with cash prizes
Dubai: Several participants have walked away with cash prizes following the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, held on Wednesday.
In Lucky Day Draw No. 261125, the winning numbers in the Days section were 26, 27, 6, 20, 8, and 14, while 3 emerged as the winning number in the Months section.
Meanwhile, three participants have each secured Dh50,000 through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CO6529157, CK6005004, and CW7340048.
No participant managed to match all the required numbers to claim the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both top prizes will therefore roll over to the next draw.
The Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category also went unclaimed. Participants need to match five numbers from the Days section, along with the winning number in the Months section, to secure this prize.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight’s draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.
The next UAE Lottery draw has been scheduled for Saturday, November 28, continuing the lottery's twice-weekly live draw programme. Participants will have another opportunity to win the life-changing Dh30 million jackpot, as well as a range of other cash prizes.