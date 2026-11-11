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Dh30m UAE Lottery: Two win Dh100,000 each in latest draw

Three Lucky Chance winners also secure Dh50,000 each in Wednesday's draw

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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Wednesday's draw also awards Dh1,000 to 39 participants and Dh100 to 7,437.
Wednesday's draw also awards Dh1,000 to 39 participants and Dh100 to 7,437.

Dubai: Two participants have each won Dh100,000 in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Wednesday, November 11, while three others secured Dh50,000 each under the guaranteed Lucky Chance category.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 261111, the winning numbers in the Days section were 1, 2, 10, 13, 20 and 28, while 7 emerged as the winning number in the Months section.

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Meanwhile, three participants each won Dh50,000 through the Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were BT4352203, AM1176532 and DT9685705.

Dh30m jackpot rolls over

No participant matched all six Days numbers and the winning Months number to claim the Dh30 million grand prize.

The Dh5 million second prize also remained unclaimed, with no participant matching all six Days numbers.

Both top prizes will therefore roll over to the next draw.

However, two participants matched five Days numbers and the winning Months number, each securing the Dh100,000 third prize.

Thousands win smaller cash prizes

Another 39 participants won Dh1,000 each in the fourth prize category, while 7,437 participants received Dh100 each in the fifth prize category.

Including the three Lucky Chance winners, the draw produced 7,481 winning entries, with total announced prizes amounting to Dh1,132,700.

Next draw on November 14

The next UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw is scheduled for Saturday, November 14, at 9.30pm UAE time.

Participants will have another opportunity to win the Dh30 million grand prize, alongside the Dh5 million second prize and other cash awards.

Lucky Day draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday.

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