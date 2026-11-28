Lucky Day Draw No. 261128 delivers cash prizes to multiple participants
Dubai: Several participants have secured cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, which took place on Saturday.
In Lucky Day Draw No. 261128, the winning numbers in the Days section were 7, 14, 8, 19, 9, and 22, while 2 was announced as the winning number in the Months section.
In addition, three participants have each won Dh50,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were BF2985318, CI5839978, and DJ8603973.
No participant matched all the needed numbers to win the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize, meaning both top prizes will roll over to the next draw.
The Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category also remained unclaimed. To win this prize, participants must match five numbers from the Days section and the winning number in the Months section.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight’s draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” show host Chadi Khalaf said.
The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Wednesday, December 2, as the lottery continues its twice-weekly live draw schedule.
Participants will have another chance to win the life-changing Dh30 million jackpot, along with several other cash prizes.