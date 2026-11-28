In Lucky Day Draw No. 261128, the winning numbers in the Days section were 7, 14, 8, 19, 9, and 22, while 2 was announced as the winning number in the Months section.

Dubai: Several participants have secured cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, which took place on Saturday.

The Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category also remained unclaimed. To win this prize, participants must match five numbers from the Days section and the winning number in the Months section.

No participant matched all the needed numbers to win the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize, meaning both top prizes will roll over to the next draw.

Participants will have another chance to win the life-changing Dh30 million jackpot, along with several other cash prizes.

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Wednesday, December 2, as the lottery continues its twice-weekly live draw schedule.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.