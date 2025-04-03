Learn how to dispute traffic fines in Dubai with clear evidence and proper documents.
Dubai: Have you just received a notification from Dubai Police about a fine for speeding, sudden swerving, lane violations, or using a mobile phone while driving?
If you believe the fine was issued in error and have evidence to prove it, you can dispute the traffic fine in Dubai. You can file your objection online through Dubai Public Prosecution. Here’s how.
Motorists can submit an objection if the fine was issued by Dubai Police General Command and the violation was monitored by traffic controllers.
Emirates ID for UAE citizens and residents, or passport details for visitors.
A copy of the traffic violation notice, including the fine number and date of issue.
Copies of your driving licence and vehicle registration.
A copy of the power of attorney if a representative is applying on your behalf.
Clear evidence to support your objection. If you submit dashcam footage, it should accurately show the incident.
Visit the Dubai Public Prosecution website - www.dxbpp.gov.ae
On the homepage, select ‘Request to Object a Traffic Fine’.
Enter your full name as it appears on your passport, your nationality, date of birth and email address. Indicate whether you are a UAE resident or visitor, then select the type of traffic fine from the drop-down menu.
Enter your plate number, code, source and type, along with your driving licence number and the traffic fine number and date.
Provide your address, including the emirate, area, building name and villa or apartment number, as applicable.
Enter your mobile number. If you have an Emirates ID, use the number registered to it. You’ll receive a confirmation message before you can proceed.
Explain why you are disputing the fine. Dubai Public Prosecution’s published instructions required the explanation in Arabic and English submissions would be automatically rejected. You can use a legal Arabic translator or ask a lawyer to help prepare your objection.
Upload the traffic violation notice, your identification, driving licence, vehicle registration and supporting evidence. Include the power of attorney if applicable.
Before submitting, confirm the fine is unpaid, you have not disputed it with another authority and the information you provided is accurate and truthful.
Dubai Public Prosecution previously indicated that a response could take up to 10 working days. Traffic Prosecution reviews your application and attachments and tells you whether it has accepted or rejected the objection. If your objection is accepted, you must attend Traffic Court.
This article was published on April 3, 2025 and has been updated since.