Visit the Dubai Public Prosecution website - www.dxbpp.gov.ae

On the homepage, select ‘Request to Object a Traffic Fine’.

Enter your full name as it appears on your passport, your nationality, date of birth and email address. Indicate whether you are a UAE resident or visitor, then select the type of traffic fine from the drop-down menu.

Enter your plate number, code, source and type, along with your driving licence number and the traffic fine number and date.

Provide your address, including the emirate, area, building name and villa or apartment number, as applicable.

Enter your mobile number. If you have an Emirates ID, use the number registered to it. You’ll receive a confirmation message before you can proceed.

Explain why you are disputing the fine. Dubai Public Prosecution’s published instructions required the explanation in Arabic and English submissions would be automatically rejected. You can use a legal Arabic translator or ask a lawyer to help prepare your objection.

Upload the traffic violation notice, your identification, driving licence, vehicle registration and supporting evidence. Include the power of attorney if applicable.