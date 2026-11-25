Developed by the General Department of Traffic, the technology allows accident scenes to be reconstructed in a 3D environment, providing a clearer picture of how incidents unfold, the sequence of events and the different stages leading to a collision.

Dubai Police said the project supports the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to make the force the world’s leading police organisation in the use of technology and artificial intelligence.

The initiative also forms part of the General Department of Traffic’s wider strategy to modernise its tools and working methods, expand the use of digital solutions and artificial intelligence across traffic operations, and strengthen its readiness for future technological developments.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.