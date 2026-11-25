AI-powered 3D technology recreates crashes, showing how accidents unfold and develop.
Dubai: Dubai Police are using artificial intelligence (AI) to recreate traffic accidents through three-dimensional simulations, introducing a new way to visualise crashes and understand how they happen.
Developed by the General Department of Traffic, the technology allows accident scenes to be reconstructed in a 3D environment, providing a clearer picture of how incidents unfold, the sequence of events and the different stages leading to a collision.
The initiative is part of Dubai Police’s efforts to integrate advanced technologies into traffic operations, improve operational efficiency and strengthen road safety through innovative digital solutions.
Dubai Police said the project supports the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to make the force the world’s leading police organisation in the use of technology and artificial intelligence.
The directives call for maximising the potential of emerging technologies to deliver exceptional services to the community with the highest standards of efficiency and effectiveness, in line with international best practices.
According to Dubai Police, AI-powered 3D simulations represent a promising application in traffic management, offering a more advanced method of reconstructing accident scenarios and presenting their details visually.
By illustrating the sequence of events in a three-dimensional environment, the technology provides a more comprehensive understanding of traffic incidents and opens up new possibilities for presenting accident details.
The initiative also forms part of the General Department of Traffic’s wider strategy to modernise its tools and working methods, expand the use of digital solutions and artificial intelligence across traffic operations, and strengthen its readiness for future technological developments.
Dubai Police reaffirmed that adopting advanced technologies remains central to its development strategy, with a focus on improving policing efficiency, enhancing road-user safety and building a more advanced and sustainable traffic management system.