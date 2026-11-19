The new radars operate entirely on solar power, eliminating the need for electrical connections and allowing greater flexibility in their deployment across the emirate.

The systems are designed to detect a wide range of traffic offences with high precision, including failure to wear seat belts, using mobile phones while driving and illegal lane changes.

They can also monitor driver behaviour on the roads, supporting efforts to improve traffic discipline and reduce dangerous driving practices.

Among the technologies showcased were intelligent noise-detection radars capable of measuring sound levels emitted by vehicles and documenting violations through audio and visual recordings.

Using AI, the systems can automatically measure vehicle noise levels and capture images of offending vehicles, providing evidence of violations.

The technology is intended to help curb noise pollution, promote quieter streets and residential neighbourhoods, and strengthen Dubai's road safety monitoring capabilities.

The presentation highlighted the growing role of AI and solar-powered technologies in developing smarter, more efficient traffic enforcement systems.

The three-day summit, which concluded on Wednesday, brought together more than 220 global leaders, including ministers, police chiefs and heads of international organisations, as well as representatives from over 90 countries, to discuss the future of policing, emerging security threats and cross-border crime.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the summit was hosted by Dubai Police and organised by DXB LIVE under the theme “Connected for Impact: Uniting Global Policing to Safeguard Future Generations”.