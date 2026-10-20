Dubai has a new radar, this time to flag health and safety risks

AI and mapping tech will help inspectors spot risks to public health and safety
Dubai: Dubai has a new radar, and this one is built to spot risks to public health and safety before they become problems.
Dubai Municipality is showcasing the Health and Safety Radar, an intelligent monitoring platform that brings together artificial intelligence (AI), geographic information systems (GIS) and spatial analysis.
The aim is to strengthen proactive risk monitoring and make health and safety inspections more efficient.
The platform is designed to identify, assess and monitor potential risks across the emirate, including those linked to water and air systems and other factors that may affect public health and safety.
By combining spatial information with intelligent analysis, the Health and Safety Radar provides indicators that help inspection teams assess conditions across different locations and facilities. Teams can identify potential areas of concern and prioritise their field inspections accordingly.
The system also supports faster assessment of, and response to, health-related reports and notifications. This enables resources to be directed towards the locations that need greater attention.
Interactive maps and smart dashboards give a comprehensive spatial overview of potential risks.
This supports more informed decisions and improves coordination between inspection teams and relevant stakeholders.
The platform also strengthens collaboration with strategic partners in risk management, contributing to more proactive public health and safety oversight across Dubai.
Dubai Municipality is showcasing the initiative at the 28th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2026), taking place from October 20 to 22 at Dubai World Trade Centre. It is appearing alongside a portfolio of projects spanning sustainable infrastructure, integrated waste management and construction innovation.
Through its participation at WETEX, Dubai Municipality is demonstrating how investments in infrastructure, digital technologies and innovative development practices can support more efficient municipal services, responsible resource management and long-term urban sustainability.