Dubai launches region’s first AI-powered drone system for smart port monitoring

Dubai: In a major step toward building intelligent and sustainable port ecosystems, the Dubai Ports Authority (DPA), part of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), has launched ‘Port Eye’, an integrated aerial monitoring system powered by autonomous drones and artificial intelligence.

Port Eye is the first system of its kind in the region, combining real-time analytics with rapid incident response and environmental monitoring. Its intelligent sensors can detect ship emissions, track marine pollution, and verify compliance with international environmental standards.

He added that inspection time has been cut from four hours to just 50 minutes, significantly improving decision-making and operational safety.

Captain Ibrahim Al Blooshi, Executive Director of the Dubai Ports Authority, said: “Port Eye reflects our commitment to building a smart, safe, and sustainable port ecosystem driven by real-time data and AI-powered insights. This marks a major leap in Dubai’s digital transformation within the maritime sector, reinforcing its position as a global leader in smart port innovation.”

Early results show that Port Eye has boosted inspection efficiency by over 60%, setting a new benchmark for intelligent port operations and reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global hub for maritime innovation.

The drones’ AI-driven navigation and sensor array measure emissions such as sulphur oxides (SOx) and nitrogen oxides (NOx), feeding live data to a 3D dashboard linked to DPA’s command centre for instant response and predictive maintenance.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

