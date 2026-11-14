From sugary drinks to sitting all day: Why diabetes is rising among young UAE residents

Doctors explain why the condition is developing earlier, how to recognise the risks
Dubai: Long hours at a desk, frequent takeaway meals, sugary drinks, and limited exercise could be putting more young UAE residents at risk of Type 2 diabetes.
Doctors are increasingly seeing insulin resistance, prediabetes, and Type 2 diabetes among people in their 20s and 30s, challenging the perception that the condition mainly affects older adults.
According to the International Diabetes Federation’s Diabetes Atlas, approximately 1.27 million adults in the UAE have been living with diabetes in 2024. This has represented around one in six adults aged 20 to 79, with an age-adjusted prevalence of 20.7 percent.
Specialists have warned that the condition can develop silently over several years, meaning many people may have elevated blood sugar without experiencing symptoms.
Dr. Yousef Said, medical director at Metabolic, has noted that the growing prevalence of metabolic problems among younger people was particularly concerning.
“What concerns us most is that Type 2 diabetes is no longer a condition we should associate only with older people,” Said told Gulf News.
Research involving more than 33,000 Emirati men aged 18 to 29 has found that 4.7 percent had diabetes, while 41.3 percent had impaired fasting glucose. Another study among Emirati women aged 17 to 25 has revealed prediabetes in nearly one in four participants.
Said has bared that insulin resistance could develop years before blood sugar levels become high enough to indicate diabetes through standard testing.
“Being young, or having a normal weight, does not automatically mean being metabolically healthy.”
He has recommended looking beyond blood sugar levels when assessing metabolic health, with waist circumference, blood pressure, cholesterol, muscle mass, and liver health also providing important indicators.
Said has mentioned continuous glucose monitoring, which uses a wearable sensor to show how glucose levels respond to meals, sleep, stress, and physical activity. Although it does not replace laboratory tests for diagnosis, it can help individuals understand their glucose patterns.
Citing the US Diabetes Prevention Programme, he has highlighted that people at high risk who lost around 7 percent of their body weight and completed 150 minutes of exercise weekly reduced their risk of developing diabetes by 58 percent over approximately three years.
Dr. Ghaida Kaddaha, consultant endocrinology at Medcare Hospital Al Safa, has pointed out that changing lifestyle habits are making diabetes prevention an important priority among younger adults.
She has identified prolonged sitting, frequent consumption of processed foods and sugary drinks, weight gain, and genetic predisposition as key contributing factors.
Rather than relying on drastic diets or temporary fitness plans, she has encouraged residents to make manageable changes to their daily routines.
"Simple, consistent habits can make a meaningful difference,” shared Kaddaha.
Choosing balanced meals with vegetables and whole grains, controlling portion sizes, reducing processed foods, and staying physically active can help lower the risk.
In the UAE, she has suggested taking advantage of cooler months for outdoor walking, cycling, and other activities. During hotter periods, residents can maintain activity through indoor exercise.
Kaddaha has stressed that adequate sleep and stress management are important parts of maintaining long-term health. Her advice is to focus on sustainable routines rather than short-term lifestyle changes.
According to Dr. Bhanu Malhotra, specialist endocrinologist at RAK Hospital, Type 2 diabetes has been increasingly affecting adolescents and teenagers, not just young adults.
She has identified increased screen time, sedentary lifestyles, stress, and smoking as contributing factors.
She has advised people with a body mass index above 25 to consider diabetes screening, particularly if they also have hypertension, abnormal cholesterol, heart disease, polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, or a history of gestational diabetes.
Malhotra has noted that warning signs could include excessive thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, unusual tiredness, changes in eyesight, and recurrent infections.
For those already diagnosed, she has emphasised the importance of maintaining good blood sugar control through appropriate medication and lifestyle changes.
“Optimising the macronutrient proportion of meals, exercising at least 45 minutes a day for five days a week, and practising mindfulness for emotional wellbeing can help achieve good glycaemic control without affecting quality of life,” explained Malhotra.
She has also encouraged timely referrals to cardiologists, nephrologists, and ophthalmologists to help identify complications affecting the heart, kidneys, and eyes.
On the other hand, Dr. Darvin Vamadevandas, specialist endocrinologist at Prime Medical Centre Burjuman, has underscored how advances in diabetes medication are improving treatment options for patients.
Newer medicines, including GLP-1 receptor agonists and SGLT2 inhibitors, can offer additional cardiovascular and kidney protection for suitable patients.
He has bared that treatment should be individualised according to each patient’s health profile.
“Effective management involves regular glucose monitoring, healthy eating, physical activity, medication adherence, and routine medical follow-ups,” stated Vamadevandas.
For screening, he has recommended HbA1c or fasting blood glucose testing from the age of 35, or earlier for people with risk factors. Those with prediabetes should generally undergo annual testing, while people with normal results can usually repeat screening every three years, depending on their individual risk.
He added that losing 5 to 7 percent of body weight can significantly reduce diabetes risk among overweight individuals with prediabetes.
For people living with diabetes, regular glucose monitoring and medical follow-ups are essential. Routine eye, kidney, and foot examinations are equally important in preventing complications.
Meanwhile, Dr. Varsha Kachroo, specialist endocrinology at Aster Clinic Qusais, has highlighted that diabetes management should focus on protecting overall health rather than concentrating only on blood sugar readings.
Patients should undergo regular assessments of their heart, kidneys, eyes, and nerves, even when they feel perfectly healthy.
Treatment should also be tailored to individual needs, with newer medications offering additional heart and kidney benefits for appropriate patients.
She has stressed the importance of family support, particularly in helping people maintain healthy habits without feeling judged or restricted.
“Instead of policing what a person with diabetes eats or constantly reminding them about their sugar levels, families should encourage healthier habits together,” said Kachroo.
She has emphasised that people should not allow fear, guilt, or stigma to prevent them from seeking medical help.
“Diabetes is not a personal failure,” she said, adding that early diagnosis, timely treatment, and regular follow-ups could prevent many complications.
For younger UAE residents, the message from specialists is not to wait until symptoms appear to check your health. Early screening and sustainable lifestyle changes can make a significant difference to long-term health.