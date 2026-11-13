NMC Healthcare offers free health checks on World Diabetes Day

NMC Healthcare, one of the UAE’s largest private healthcare providers, is offering free health checks on November 14 to mark World Diabetes Day. The checks will be held at a number of malls and community shopping centres across the UAE.

The free health checks are available at NMC kiosks without appointment and include tests for blood cholesterol, blood glucose and blood pressure, as well as BMI measurement, all of which are important markers for the early detection and prevention of Type 2 diabetes.

"Diabetes can affect people of all ages and backgrounds,” said Dr Zaka ullah Khan, Chief Clinical Officer of NMC Healthcare. “The detection of prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes through screening such as this enables patients to receive early medical intervention and modify their lifestyle, measures which help to reduce the risk of serious complications such as heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, nerve damage and eye problems.

“On World Diabetes Day, and every day, NMC is committed to raising awareness about diabetes and the steps that can be taken to prevent some forms of the disease.”

Free health screenings are available at the following locations on Saturday, November 14.

Abu Dhabi

Khalidyah Mall: 11am- 4pm

Forsan Central Mall: 12pm-6pm

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall: 10am-10pm

Al Ain

Al Ain Mall: 4pm-10pm

Dubai

Junction Mall, DIP: 2pm-6pm

LuLu Hypermarket, Al Qusais: 9am-5pm

Sharjah

Al Shaab Village Mall: 5pm-9pm

NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah: 10am-2pm

Ajman

NMC Medical Centre Ajman: 5pm-9pm

Ras Al Khaimah

Naeem City Centre: 5pm-9pm