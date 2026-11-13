NMC Healthcare offers free health checks on World Diabetes Day

UAE residents can access NMC's free health checks at malls on Saturday, November 14
NMC Healthcare, one of the UAE’s largest private healthcare providers, is offering free health checks on November 14 to mark World Diabetes Day. The checks will be held at a number of malls and community shopping centres across the UAE.
The free health checks are available at NMC kiosks without appointment and include tests for blood cholesterol, blood glucose and blood pressure, as well as BMI measurement, all of which are important markers for the early detection and prevention of Type 2 diabetes.
"Diabetes can affect people of all ages and backgrounds,” said Dr Zaka ullah Khan, Chief Clinical Officer of NMC Healthcare. “The detection of prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes through screening such as this enables patients to receive early medical intervention and modify their lifestyle, measures which help to reduce the risk of serious complications such as heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, nerve damage and eye problems.
“On World Diabetes Day, and every day, NMC is committed to raising awareness about diabetes and the steps that can be taken to prevent some forms of the disease.”
Free health screenings are available at the following locations on Saturday, November 14.
Khalidyah Mall: 11am- 4pm
Forsan Central Mall: 12pm-6pm
Bawabat Al Sharq Mall: 10am-10pm
Al Ain Mall: 4pm-10pm
Junction Mall, DIP: 2pm-6pm
LuLu Hypermarket, Al Qusais: 9am-5pm
Al Shaab Village Mall: 5pm-9pm
NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah: 10am-2pm
NMC Medical Centre Ajman: 5pm-9pm
Naeem City Centre: 5pm-9pm
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.