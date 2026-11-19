Free community initiative is now open for registrations
RAK Hospital has announced the launch of the RAK Metabolic Challenge 2026, a free, 90-day community health initiative aimed at helping UAE residents improve their metabolic health, manage their weight and blood sugar levels, and adopt healthier lifestyles.
Open to UAE residents aged 18 and above, the RAK Metabolic Challenge 2026 is now open for registrations, with initial physical health assessments scheduled for 21 and 22 November at RAK Hospital. Interested individuals can simply register online at https://rakmc.rakhospital.com following which their eligibility will be assessed based on the information provided. Those who meet the participation criteria will be invited to RAK Hospital for the in-person health assessments.
Metabolic health is an important indicator of overall wellbeing. It refers to how effectively the body manages blood sugar, fats and energy, and is closely linked to factors such as waist circumference, cholesterol and blood pressure. When these indicators are not within healthy ranges, the risk of developing conditions such as Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease can increase.
The challenge aims to help participants identify these potential health risks early and take practical steps towards improving their health through better nutrition, regular physical activity and healthier daily habits.
Dr Ashendu Kumar Pandey, Group CEO of Arabian Healthcare Group and CEO of RAK Hospital, said: "We want people to understand that taking care of their health does not have to begin with a medical diagnosis. Prevention starts with awareness and knowing where you stand. Through this free challenge, we are giving UAE residents an opportunity to assess their health, understand their risks and make positive changes with the support of healthcare professionals. We encourage as many people as possible to participate and use this opportunity to take the first step towards better health."
The challenge will feature three participation categories, allowing individuals with different health conditions and risk factors to take part:
Obesity Category: Individuals with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or above.
Diabetes Category: Individuals with an HbA1c level of 5.7% or above, fasting blood glucose above 130 mg/dL, or random blood glucose above 225 mg/dL, whether they are taking medication or not. The HbA1c threshold also includes people with prediabetes (5.7%–6.4%), who are at increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, making early intervention particularly important.
Obesity with Diabetes Category: Individuals with a BMI of 25 or above who also meet at least one of the above blood sugar criteria.
Other relevant health indicators will also be considered as part of the eligibility assessment and evaluation process.
Participation in the challenge is completely free for eligible individuals. Once enrolled, participants will undergo three health assessments over the 90-day programme — an initial assessment at the beginning, a second assessment on Day 45 to track progress, and a final assessment on Day 90 to measure overall improvements.
The assessments will include key health measurements such as HbA1c (a measure of average blood sugar levels), blood pressure, BMI, body composition and other relevant metabolic health indicators. These evaluations will help participants understand their initial health status, monitor their progress and identify areas where further improvement is needed.
Beyond the health screenings, participants will receive personalised health summaries, screening results, progress reports, individual health targets and lifestyle recommendations covering nutrition, exercise and other healthy habits. The idea is to help each participant work towards realistic goals based on their individual health needs rather than following a one-size-fits-all approach.
To make the journey more engaging and sustainable, RAK Hospital will also organise a series of regular health and wellness activities through a 10-week activity calendar at its premises. These will include healthy eating sessions, yoga, aerobics, Zumba, dietitian consultations and other interactive wellness activities. The sessions will provide participants with practical guidance, motivation and opportunities to adopt healthier routines in a supportive environment.
Explaining the importance of the initiative, Dr Harkirat Singh Wilkhoo, Chief Wellness Officer at Arabian Wellness and Lifestyle Management, the wellness division of RAK Hospital, who is leading the challenge, said: "Metabolic health is not just about body weight. A person may feel perfectly healthy while their blood sugar, cholesterol or other important health indicators are gradually moving in the wrong direction. The good news is that many of these risks can be improved through lifestyle changes. Our challenge is designed to help people understand these indicators, work towards realistic health goals and track their progress under professional guidance. Even small, consistent changes over 90 days can make a meaningful difference."
To make the initiative more engaging, the top male and female winners in each of the three categories will receive prizes worth Dh3,500 each. Winners will be recognised based on improvements in their health indicators, lifestyle changes and active participation throughout the challenge.
Through the RAK Metabolic Challenge 2026, RAK Hospital hopes to encourage more residents to prioritise preventive healthcare and recognise that improving their health today can help reduce the risk of serious health problems in the future.
Registrations for the RAK Metabolic Challenge 2026 are now open. Interested candidates can register on https://rakmc.rakhospital.com. Eligible applicants will be shortlisted and invited for initial health assessments at RAK Hospital on 21 and 22 November