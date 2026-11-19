Dr Ashendu Kumar Pandey, Group CEO of Arabian Healthcare Group and CEO of RAK Hospital, said: "We want people to understand that taking care of their health does not have to begin with a medical diagnosis. Prevention starts with awareness and knowing where you stand. Through this free challenge, we are giving UAE residents an opportunity to assess their health, understand their risks and make positive changes with the support of healthcare professionals. We encourage as many people as possible to participate and use this opportunity to take the first step towards better health."