AI is scanning Abu Dhabi's wastewater for health risks before they surface

75,000 samples in: inside Abu Dhabi's AI wastewater early-warning system
Abu Dhabi: Wastewater collected from across Abu Dhabi is being analysed using artificial intelligence to help authorities identify potential public health and environmental risks before they become more serious.
The technology, known as RASID, uses wastewater analysis from 100 testing sites across Abu Dhabi and combines the results with AI and predictive analytics to provide authorities with information on community health trends.
M42 is showcasing the platform for the first time at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026, which continues at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until September 6.
Developed in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC), RASID has been operational since 2022.
Its laboratory has analysed more than 75,000 wastewater samples from across the UAE, covering more than 400 chemical and biological indicators.
The data can provide information about public health, environmental conditions and changing trends within communities.
Rather than relying on a single environmental reading, RASID continuously monitors wastewater at population level.
AI models analyse large amounts of data collected from samples and generate risk scores for identified threats.
Predictive analytics can then be used to forecast potential risks and help identify their possible sources, allowing authorities to better plan where resources may be needed.
Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, said environmental data can provide useful information about the health of communities.
“By interpreting these signals, we can generate actionable intelligence that supports earlier, more informed decision making,” he said.
Abdulla Hassan Al Muaini, Executive Director of the Central Testing Laboratory, said the partnership combines environmental monitoring with science and technology.
“Through our work with M42 on RASID, we are bringing together complementary expertise in environmental monitoring, science and technology,” he said.
M42 said the wastewater surveillance programme has created one of the region’s largest datasets of its kind.
Alongside RASID, the company is showcasing its work in genomics, digital health and specialist clinical care during its first participation at ADIHEX.