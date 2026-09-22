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19,600 students in Abu Dhabi lead peer-driven campaign to address tobacco and nicotine use

346 youth-created pieces place students at the forefront of shaping health messages

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
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19,600 students in Abu Dhabi lead peer-driven campaign to address tobacco and nicotine use
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Students across Abu Dhabi schools have produced 346 creative pieces, from short videos and podcasts to digital designs and social media content, delivering messages they crafted themselves on the risks of tobacco and nicotine product use in ways that resonate directly with their peers.

The work was developed as part of the “Youth Voices for a Tobacco-Free Future” initiative, which engaged more than 19,600 students across 96 schools. Through the initiative, students led the awareness effort by creating content that reflects their perspectives and translates their understanding into messages capable of influencing their school communities.

Mohammed Asaad Fathi Alnahhhal from Ibn Sina School said: “Participating in this initiative helped me better understand the harmful effects of smoking and the importance of making healthy choices from a young age. It was inspiring to use creativity to share an important message with other students and encourage a smoke-free future.”

Small actions and positive messages can make a difference

 

A student at Al Falah Private Academy, Abdulrhman Faisal Saleh Ahmed, added: “Through our participation, we learned how small actions and positive messages can make a difference in building a healthier community. It was powerful to see how creating our own content about tobacco and nicotine helped our peers truly understand the risks and encouraged them to make healthier choices for themselves and others.”

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, the initiative reflects a shift in health communication, moving from top-down messaging to youth-led engagement, where students shape the message, define how it is delivered, and influence one another in their own voice.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Omniyat Al Hajeri, Executive Director of Community Health at ADPHC, said: “Peer influence has long shaped adolescent choices, and it is often the most powerful driver of their health behaviour. 

With this campaign, we are seeing youth-led influence in action. By empowering students to craft and share their own authentic messages about the risks of tobacco and nicotine, we are establishing a powerful catalyst for positive change. Within the youth community, this approach makes critical health information more personal and transforms students into advocates for wellbeing amongst their peers, allowing us to foster a more resilient, health-conscious generation throughout Abu Dhabi.”

The most impactful student contributions

The initiative featured a recognition ceremony celebrating the most impactful student contributions. Entries were selected based on creativity, strength of message, and peer impact and reach. The winning entries will also be announced and shared with the wider community through the official media and social media platforms of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

This approach highlights a growing shift toward peer-driven communication models, where influence comes from within the target group itself, supporting more sustainable behaviour change and helping reduce the uptake of tobacco and nicotine products.

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre continues to support this direction through preventive initiatives that engage the community and position youth as key contributors to building a healthier future, in line with national efforts to reduce tobacco and nicotine product use.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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