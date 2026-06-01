3,000 smokers seek help to quit as UAE expands specialised clinics

The smoking cessation programme is an important part of preventive healthcare services
More than 3,000 people across the UAE have benefited from smoking cessation services provided by Emirates Health Services (EHS), as the organisation continues expanding its efforts to support healthier lifestyles and reduce smoking-related diseases.
In a statement released on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, EHS said it currently operates 18 specialised smoking cessation clinics across the country through its primary healthcare centres.
The organisation said the programme aims to help people quit smoking through medical treatment, counselling and follow-up care, while also raising awareness about the health risks linked to tobacco use.
According to EHS, the smoking cessation programme forms an important part of its preventive healthcare services aimed at improving quality of life and reducing chronic diseases.
Patients can register through the EHS smart application or directly at healthcare centres. After registration, patients receive a full health assessment carried out by specialised medical teams, with all information recorded electronically to support follow-up treatment.
EHS explained that the clinics follow a comprehensive treatment approach that combines behavioural therapy, medication support, virtual consultations and continuous follow-up sessions to reduce the chances of relapse.
The clinics also use biometric monitoring technologies to measure carbon monoxide levels in the body, helping doctors track progress and encourage patients during their recovery journey.
The organisation stressed that prevention and public awareness remain key parts of building a healthier society.
The smoking cessation services are available to UAE nationals and residents aged 16 and above through healthcare centres located across Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.
EHS also announced plans to further expand its smoking cessation services through new digital solutions and awareness initiatives.
Among the future plans is the launch of a dedicated smart application that will provide users with personalised treatment plans, reminders and daily goals to help them quit smoking.
The organisation is also studying additional initiatives, including a psychological support hotline, group therapy sessions, wider social media awareness campaigns and educational programmes targeting students aged 15 and above.
EHS said it also plans to introduce recognition initiatives for people who successfully quit smoking to encourage healthier lifestyle habits.
According to EHS, smoking cessation services have witnessed steady growth over the past three years, with the number of beneficiaries increasing significantly.
In 2025 alone, the number of people using the services rose by around 20 per cent compared to 2024, reflecting growing public awareness about the importance of quitting smoking and increasing confidence in the healthcare services provided.
The organisation also highlighted several achievements in the field, including specialised workshops and training programmes for 74 physicians.
EHS added that it has developed dedicated clinical performance indicators for smoking cessation clinics and integrated treatment pathways into the “Wareed” healthcare information system to ensure consistent and high-quality patient care.