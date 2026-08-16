Rules from January 2027 ban online sales, deliveries and tobacco purchases by under-21s
Dubai: Kuwait has introduced sweeping new rules governing tobacco and nicotine products, banning online sales and deliveries, setting the minimum purchase age at 21 and extending smoking restrictions to electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products.
Health Minister Dr Ahmed Al Awadhi issued Ministerial Resolution No. 237 of 2026, establishing a broad regulatory framework covering the import, manufacture, packaging, distribution, sale, display, advertising, promotion and use of tobacco and nicotine products.
The regulations, published by Al Anbaa newspaper, will take effect on 1 January 2027.
They cover conventional tobacco products as well as electronic cigarettes, heated tobacco products, nicotine-containing products and other nicotine-delivery systems, including future technologies that may enter the market after the rules come into force.
The measures are part of efforts to strengthen public-health protections and reduce the health, economic and social costs associated with tobacco and nicotine use, with a particular focus on preventing access among children and young people.
No sales to anyone under 21
Under the new rules, tobacco, nicotine and nicotine-delivery products cannot be sold, delivered or otherwise provided to anyone under the age of 21.
Retailers will be required to verify a customer’s age using a civil ID or another officially approved method before completing a sale or delivery.
Licensed sales outlets must also display a clear notice in both Arabic and English stating that the sale or supply of such products to people under 21 is prohibited.
The resolution defines a sale broadly, covering not only conventional retail transactions but also electronic sales, delivery, distribution, free samples, gifts and promotional offers.
Online sales and delivery prohibited
One of the most significant provisions is a ban on selling, displaying or distributing regulated products through websites, mobile applications, social media platforms and delivery services.
The rules also prohibit sales through self-service machines.
Even in locations where sales are permitted, tobacco and nicotine products cannot be displayed in a way that allows customers to access them directly without supervision.
The measure substantially tightens controls over channels that can make tobacco and nicotine products easier to obtain, particularly for younger consumers.
Schools, hospitals and government facilities covered
The regulations prohibit the sale, display and distribution of tobacco, nicotine and nicotine-delivery products in a wide range of locations.
These include nurseries, kindergartens, schools, institutes, universities, colleges and other public and private educational institutions.
The ban also applies to public and private healthcare and medical facilities, government agencies and institutions, sports clubs, health institutes, youth centres, theatres, cinemas and other facilities serving children and young people.
Sales and displays are additionally prohibited in grocery shops, mobile carts, temporary kiosks, exhibitions and entertainment events.
Nicotine pouches and unapproved products restricted
The resolution bans the import, manufacture, packaging, repackaging, distribution, sale, display, storage for sale, advertising or promotion of a range of products.
These include nicotine pouches and oral or mucosal nicotine products that are not registered as medicines.
Products of unknown origin, those that fail to comply with approved specifications and newly introduced products that have not received Ministry of Health approval are also prohibited.
The ban extends to products that exceed permitted limits for nicotine, ingredients or emissions.
The resolution defines nicotine products broadly as products containing nicotine or used to deliver it to the human body, whether or not they contain tobacco. Licensed pharmaceutical products approved by the Ministry of Health are excluded.
Future nicotine products also covered
The rules are designed to apply not only to products already on the market but also to emerging technologies.
Any new product containing tobacco or nicotine, or used to consume or deliver either substance, will fall under the regulations if it has not previously been registered, approved or licensed by the Ministry of Health.
The definition also captures products that emerge after the resolution takes effect, allowing regulators to apply the framework to future nicotine-delivery technologies without waiting for a separate set of rules.
Child-oriented packaging banned
Products designed, packaged, named, displayed or marketed in a way likely to attract children or young people will be prohibited.
That includes products featuring cartoons, animated characters or toy imagery, as well as packaging resembling sweets, drinks or other products associated with children.
The measure targets marketing techniques that authorities say could make nicotine products more appealing to younger consumers.
Registration required before sale
Products that are not otherwise prohibited cannot be manufactured, imported, distributed or sold unless they have first been registered and approved by the relevant departments of the Ministry of Health and meet other applicable government requirements.
Manufacturers and traders must disclose detailed information including product ingredients, nicotine concentrations, additives, country of origin, batch number, production date and expiry date.
Products must also comply with technical specifications and any additional restrictions issued by the Ministry of Health or other competent authorities.
‘Less harmful’ claims prohibited
Businesses will not be permitted to make health or therapeutic claims about tobacco or nicotine products without explicit Ministry of Health approval.
Claims that a product is safe or helps people stop smoking will similarly require approval.
The resolution also prohibits descriptions such as “less harmful”, “mild”, “very light” and “low tar”, as well as other wording that could suggest reduced health risks.
Advertising, influencers and sponsorship banned
The rules prohibit direct and indirect advertising, promotion and marketing of tobacco, nicotine and nicotine-delivery products through any medium.
The restrictions extend to traditional media, websites, social media platforms, influencers, content creators, billboards, exhibitions and events.
Businesses will also be barred from distributing free samples or gifts or offering discounts and promotional deals.
Tobacco and nicotine brands cannot be used to sponsor sporting, cultural, social or educational activities.
Controls on smoking scenes in media
The resolution also introduces controls on media and digital content showing smoking or the use of tobacco, nicotine or nicotine-delivery products, particularly material aimed at children and adolescents or content they are likely to access.
Relevant authorities will be required to monitor such content and work to reduce the appearance of smoking-related scenes.
Where depicting smoking is considered technically necessary, an awareness message or health warning explaining the harmful effects of tobacco and nicotine use must appear at the same time.
Vaping treated as smoking in public places
Electronic cigarettes, heated tobacco products and other devices that produce smoke, vapour, aerosols or similar emissions will be treated in the same way as conventional smoking under Kuwait’s existing restrictions.
That means vaping and the use of heated tobacco devices will be prohibited in public and enclosed places where smoking is already banned.
The provision extends existing restrictions beyond conventional cigarettes to newer nicotine-delivery systems that generate vapour or aerosols.
Ministry given inspection and enforcement powers
The Ministry of Health will oversee implementation of the new framework in coordination with other government bodies, including the Environment Public Authority, Environmental Police, General Administration of Customs and other relevant agencies.
Authorities will have powers to inspect premises, identify violations, prevent non-compliant products from entering Kuwait or circulating in the market and order products to be withdrawn or removed.
They will also be able to take action to block or remove illegal online advertisements and other digital content that breaches the regulations.
Anyone violating the resolution will be subject to penalties and measures provided for under Kuwait’s existing laws, regulations and ministerial decisions.
The resolution is to be published in the Official Gazette and will come into force on 1 January 2027, when any provisions that conflict with the new framework will be repealed.
Taken together, the rules mark a significant expansion of Kuwait’s tobacco-control regime, with a particular emphasis on the under-21 sales ban, prohibition of online sales and deliveries, tighter restrictions on youth-oriented marketing and the extension of smoking rules to e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products.