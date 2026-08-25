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Abu Dhabi Municipality provides three air-conditioned walking tracks for residents to stay active during summer

These facilities support physical activity and make walking more accessible

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Abu Dhabi Municipality provides three air-conditioned walking tracks for residents to stay active during summer
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Abu Dhabi City Municipality has provided three air-conditioned walking facilities, enabling residents and visitors to stay physically active and make use of outdoor spaces during the summer in greater comfort. The initiative reflects Abu Dhabi’s approach to developing urban facilities that take the local climate into account while enhancing quality of life and community wellbeing.

The air-conditioned walking facilities include Al Khalidiyah Park, Al Mamoura Walkway, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa Park, offering a range of options for people seeking to walk and stay active. They also encourage the community to make greater use of public facilities and spaces during the summer months, when temperatures and humidity levels are high.

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These facilities support physical activity and make walking a more accessible and comfortable option, while encouraging community members to use outdoor spaces. This is in line with efforts to develop an urban environment that promotes healthy lifestyles and provides opportunities for recreation and physical activity throughout the year.

Comfortable environment

In 2025, Abu Dhabi witnessed the opening of the emirate’s first fully air-conditioned outdoor walking track in the Al Nahyan area. The project uses an underfloor cooling system that maintains a temperature of around 24°C, while its design allows natural light to enter, creating a comfortable environment for pedestrians.

Al Mamoura Walkway represents a model for infrastructure solutions adapted to climatic conditions, while also providing space for movement and mobility and access to surrounding facilities. It encourages greater use of outdoor areas and contributes to enhancing quality of life in the urban environment.

700 metres walkway maintains a constant temperature of around 25°C

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa Park, which was opened by the Department of Municipalities and Transport in December last year, features an air-conditioned walking track extending for approximately 700 metres, as part of an integrated range of sports, recreational and green facilities.

In addition to the walking track, the park offers a variety of facilities that encourage physical activity and outdoor recreation, making it a community destination that combines exercise, relaxation and enjoyment of natural spaces.

The presence of an air-conditioned walkway enhances the park’s usability during the summer months, providing visitors with an additional option for walking in a more comfortable environment. The surrounding green spaces and facilities further contribute to an integrated experience for community members.

Last June, Al Khalidiyah Park Walkway was opened, offering walking and running enthusiasts an opportunity to pursue their favourite activities in a comfortable environment throughout the year, away from the impact of high summer temperatures.

The 660-metre-long walkway maintains a constant temperature of around 25°C, allowing visitors to exercise or take daily walks in a comfortable environment suitable for people of all age groups, including senior citizens and people of determination.

Encouraging physical activity

The importance of air-conditioned walking tracks extends beyond simply providing dedicated walking routes; they also encourage community members to incorporate movement and physical activity into their daily lifestyles.

Walking is an activity that can be easily undertaken by people of different age groups, and providing dedicated, comfortable and accessible routes helps remove one of the key barriers to outdoor exercise during the summer. It also gives residents additional opportunities to exercise away from indoor gyms.

These facilities also support the concept of walkable cities by providing spaces dedicated to movement and community use, encouraging residents to spend more time in public areas, enhancing social interaction and enabling greater use of surrounding facilities.

Urban solutions that enhance wellbeing

The provision of air-conditioned walking facilities reflects a broader approach towards designing public amenities that are more responsive to community needs by combining innovative infrastructure with the health and recreational functions of public spaces.

Such facilities also extend the use of parks and walking tracks beyond seasonal limitations, providing residents with an environment that helps them remain active and enjoy outdoor spaces in greater comfort, within an urban setting that places community health, comfort and wellbeing at the heart of city development.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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