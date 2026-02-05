Field visits were backed by online campaigns urging residents to protect public facilities
Abu Dhabi City Municipality has reaffirmed its commitment to continuing projects aimed at providing recreational and sports facilities for all family members, in line with the objectives of the “Year of the Family.” These efforts contribute to enhancing family wellbeing and encouraging residents to benefit from and enjoy municipality facilities built to world-class standards.
The municipality expressed its expectation that visitors to these facilities will adhere to positive behaviors that help ensure their sustainability in serving and delighting the community. This includes maintaining public cleanliness, disposing of waste properly in designated areas, and taking care not to damage green spaces, flowers, playground areas, and other facility components.
As part of these efforts, Abu Dhabi City Municipality launched a comprehensive campaign under the slogan “Our Home, Our Responsibility,” aimed at strengthening community responsibility toward preserving recreational facilities.
During the campaign, specialized municipal teams carried out numerous field visits to parks, public gardens, and sports walkways across various areas under the municipality’s jurisdiction. The visits focused on raising awareness among visitors about the importance of preserving public facilities, their equipment, cleanliness, and overall appearance, ensuring they remain fully functional and continue contributing to community wellbeing.
The field awareness drive coincided with an online campaign through the municipality’s official platforms and the “Fereejna” application, delivering awareness messages and publications while calling on the community to help safeguard public facilities.
The municipality’s campaign to preserve sports and recreational facilities complements a broader awareness initiative previously launched by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, represented by Abu Dhabi City Municipality, under the slogan “Our Home, Our Responsibility – Our Neighborhoods Define Us.” The campaign targeted all segments of society to raise awareness of the importance of preserving the city’s civilized appearance and reinforcing compliance with laws and regulations related to leaving vehicles, boats, and equipment in public areas.
Launched in October 2025, the earlier campaign formed part of the municipality’s ongoing efforts to protect the urban environment and enhance the city’s beauty, in alignment with the emirate’s vision of creating a safe and sustainable living environment and improving quality of life for all community members.
The campaign focused on highlighting the negative impacts of leaving private vehicles, boats, or equipment abandoned for long periods or in a random manner in residential and public areas. Such practices distort the city’s general appearance, harm its aesthetic image, cause inconvenience to residents, and negatively affect the urban environment.
Through the campaign, the municipality sought to strengthen the spirit of social responsibility among individuals and institutions by encouraging cooperation with relevant authorities, reporting abandoned vehicles, and participating in efforts to reduce visual pollution, maintain public order, and uphold cleanliness in residential neighborhoods.
The campaign included awareness field tours in various targeted areas, educating residents about the risks associated with leaving vehicles or equipment unattended in public spaces. Awareness materials were also disseminated via the municipality’s official social media accounts and the “Fereejna” app to ensure outreach to the widest possible segment of the community.
The initiative has contributed to raising awareness about preserving the city’s aesthetic and cultural appearance, reinforcing community participation in protecting the urban environment, and embodying Abu Dhabi City Municipality’s vision that the city’s beauty and cleanliness are a shared responsibility. Cooperation between the community and authorities remains the cornerstone of maintaining Abu Dhabi’s standing as one of the world’s most beautiful and sustainable cities.
