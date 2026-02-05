GOLD/FOREX
UAE /
Environment

Abu Dhabi Municipality urges community to help preserve parks and sports facilities

Field visits were backed by online campaigns urging residents to protect public facilities

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi City Municipality has reaffirmed its commitment to continuing projects aimed at providing recreational and sports facilities for all family members, in line with the objectives of the “Year of the Family.” These efforts contribute to enhancing family wellbeing and encouraging residents to benefit from and enjoy municipality facilities built to world-class standards.

The municipality expressed its expectation that visitors to these facilities will adhere to positive behaviors that help ensure their sustainability in serving and delighting the community. This includes maintaining public cleanliness, disposing of waste properly in designated areas, and taking care not to damage green spaces, flowers, playground areas, and other facility components.

As part of these efforts, Abu Dhabi City Municipality launched a comprehensive campaign under the slogan “Our Home, Our Responsibility,” aimed at strengthening community responsibility toward preserving recreational facilities.

During the campaign, specialized municipal teams carried out numerous field visits to parks, public gardens, and sports walkways across various areas under the municipality’s jurisdiction. The visits focused on raising awareness among visitors about the importance of preserving public facilities, their equipment, cleanliness, and overall appearance, ensuring they remain fully functional and continue contributing to community wellbeing.

The field awareness drive coincided with an online campaign through the municipality’s official platforms and the “Fereejna” application, delivering awareness messages and publications while calling on the community to help safeguard public facilities.

Continuation of campaign to reduce neglect of vehicles, boats, and equipment in public areas

The municipality’s campaign to preserve sports and recreational facilities complements a broader awareness initiative previously launched by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, represented by Abu Dhabi City Municipality, under the slogan “Our Home, Our Responsibility – Our Neighborhoods Define Us.” The campaign targeted all segments of society to raise awareness of the importance of preserving the city’s civilized appearance and reinforcing compliance with laws and regulations related to leaving vehicles, boats, and equipment in public areas.

Launched in October 2025, the earlier campaign formed part of the municipality’s ongoing efforts to protect the urban environment and enhance the city’s beauty, in alignment with the emirate’s vision of creating a safe and sustainable living environment and improving quality of life for all community members.

The campaign focused on highlighting the negative impacts of leaving private vehicles, boats, or equipment abandoned for long periods or in a random manner in residential and public areas. Such practices distort the city’s general appearance, harm its aesthetic image, cause inconvenience to residents, and negatively affect the urban environment.

Through the campaign, the municipality sought to strengthen the spirit of social responsibility among individuals and institutions by encouraging cooperation with relevant authorities, reporting abandoned vehicles, and participating in efforts to reduce visual pollution, maintain public order, and uphold cleanliness in residential neighborhoods.

The campaign included awareness field tours in various targeted areas, educating residents about the risks associated with leaving vehicles or equipment unattended in public spaces. Awareness materials were also disseminated via the municipality’s official social media accounts and the “Fereejna” app to ensure outreach to the widest possible segment of the community.

The initiative has contributed to raising awareness about preserving the city’s aesthetic and cultural appearance, reinforcing community participation in protecting the urban environment, and embodying Abu Dhabi City Municipality’s vision that the city’s beauty and cleanliness are a shared responsibility. Cooperation between the community and authorities remains the cornerstone of maintaining Abu Dhabi’s standing as one of the world’s most beautiful and sustainable cities.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
