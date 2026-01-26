The event boosted families’ readiness to respond safely and effectively to emergencies
The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority participated in the Family Sports Day event, organized by Bianconeri Academy in collaboration with Al Ain Municipality, as part of its support for community initiatives aimed at strengthening family cohesion and promoting a culture of safety and sports.
The Authority’s participation included delivering awareness programs to attendees, focusing on first aid basics, fire prevention principles, as well as providing practical demonstrations on the correct use of fire extinguishers. This contributed to enhancing families’ readiness to respond appropriately to emergency situations and reducing potential risks.
The event witnessed wide participation from children and their families in a dynamic sporting and social atmosphere, reflecting the importance of sports in promoting physical and mental well-being and supporting a healthy and balanced lifestyle.
The Authority affirmed that its participation in such events comes within its commitment to supporting the Family Year 2026 initiatives and strengthening family bonds, contributing to the reinforcement of social cohesion and the enhancement of quality of life across the community.
