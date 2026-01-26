GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Emergencies

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence promotes safety awareness at Family Sports Day

The event boosted families’ readiness to respond safely and effectively to emergencies

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence promotes safety awareness at Family Sports Day
Supplied

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority participated in the Family Sports Day event, organized by Bianconeri  Academy in collaboration with Al Ain Municipality, as part of its support for community initiatives aimed at strengthening family cohesion and promoting a culture of safety and sports.

The Authority’s participation included delivering awareness programs to attendees, focusing on first aid basics, fire prevention principles, as well as providing practical demonstrations on the correct use of fire extinguishers. This contributed to enhancing families’ readiness to respond appropriately to emergency situations and reducing potential risks.

The event witnessed wide participation from children and their families in a dynamic sporting and social atmosphere, reflecting the importance of sports in promoting physical and mental well-being and supporting a healthy and balanced lifestyle. 

The Authority affirmed that its participation in such events comes within its commitment to supporting the Family Year 2026 initiatives and strengthening family bonds, contributing to the reinforcement of social cohesion and the enhancement of quality of life across the community.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Abu Dhabi: Two men fined Dh60,000 for assault

Abu Dhabi: Two men fined Dh60,000 for assault

2m read
An investor was lured into a scam on social media

Investor loses life savings to online trading scam

2m read
Why this simple mistake could turn into a disaster

Why this simple mistake could turn into a disaster

5m read
Abu Dhabi: UAE athletes soar at world skydiving event

Abu Dhabi: UAE athletes soar at world skydiving event

3m read