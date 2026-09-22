Abu Dhabi explores China partnerships in AI, medical robots and cancer care

First health mission to China targets AI, robotics, cancer care and new drug development
Abu Dhabi health officials are exploring new partnerships with China in artificial intelligence, medical robotics, cancer care and drug development as part of the emirate’s first health and life sciences mission to the country.
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) is leading a delegation to Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing from September 21 to 30.
During the visit, officials will meet Chinese government bodies, hospitals, universities and technology companies to explore research partnerships, clinical cooperation and the use of new technologies in healthcare.
The mission will focus on four main areas: AI, robotics and medical technology; precision cancer care and advanced diagnostics; drug development and clinical trials; and healthcare regulation and traditional medicine.
DoH said one of the main goals is to explore how medical discoveries and new technologies can move more quickly from research into treatments and services that can be used by patients.
China has growing capabilities in biotechnology, advanced manufacturing and AI, while Abu Dhabi is looking to use its health data, genomics programmes and healthcare system to test and introduce new technologies.
Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, said the visit is intended to begin longer-term cooperation between the two healthcare systems.
“China and Abu Dhabi share an ambition to ensure that scientific progress translates into better health,” she said.
“By connecting our researchers, clinicians and innovators, we want to create lasting pathways for collaboration that benefit both ecosystems.”
Discussions will also look at how AI and robotics could be used in healthcare, ways to improve early diagnosis and opportunities to speed up the development of new treatments.
The delegation includes representatives from Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, PureHealth, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and L’IMAD.
Chinese healthcare and life sciences organisations will also be invited to attend the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, which will take place from October 20 to 22.
DoH said the summit will provide an opportunity to continue discussions started during the China visit and explore longer-term partnerships in healthcare and life sciences.