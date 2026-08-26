China programmer dies in office toilet after clocking in — but authorities say it wasn't work-related

He had clocked in but never reached his desk, triggering a debate over workers' rights
A 39-year-old programmer arrived at his office in Shenzhen, clocked in for work and headed to the toilet. He never made it to his desk.
Hours later, Xing Zhi, a father of two, was found unresponsive inside the company toilet. He was later pronounced dead. But it was what happened afterwards that turned his death into a major talking point on Chinese social media.
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Authorities declined to recognise Xing's death as work-related because, despite clocking in, he had not reached his workstation, switched on his computer or begun performing his duties, according to the South China Morning Post.
The decision has sparked debate about where a working day actually begins — and whether using a toilet after arriving at the office should be considered part of work.
Xing worked as a programmer and project leader for a listed company in Shenzhen.
On April 23, he drove into the company's underground parking area at around 8 am. At about 9 am, he asked a security guard for directions to a toilet on the second floor, according to Chinese media reports. His workstation was on the 11th floor.
Xing entered the toilet but did not emerge.
His wife reportedly messaged him around 9.30 am but received no response. At 10.35 am, the company's human resources department contacted her because Xing had not appeared at his workstation.
After it was confirmed that his vehicle was already at the company, police were contacted. Xing was found unresponsive in the toilet at 11.28 am and was declared dead at 12.50 pm.
His cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.
Following his death, Xing's employer applied to have the case officially recognised as work-related.
Shenzhen's human resources and social security authorities rejected the application in July.
Although Xing had clocked in, officials found that he went directly to the toilet rather than to his workstation. He had not switched on his computer or carried out work-related duties and was therefore deemed not to have started working, according to SCMP.
The distinction has financial implications. Families of workers whose deaths qualify as work-related can receive compensation and other benefits. SCMP reported that a lump-sum benefit could amount to around 1.1 million yuan ($165,000) this year.
Xing's employer has separately compensated his family, although the amount was not disclosed.
Xing's wife is challenging the ruling and has requested an administrative review.
She said her husband routinely worked long hours during his four years with the company. Vehicle records cited by Chinese media reportedly showed he frequently left about three hours after normal working hours.
During the month he died, he reportedly left the office at around 9 pm on most days. His latest recorded departure the previous year was 1.44 am.
His wife also said Xing had experienced heart palpitations before his death and believes his workload should be considered when assessing whether his death was connected to his employment.
The company said it did not require employees to work overtime.