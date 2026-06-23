Abu Dhabi, Sanofi explore AI-powered vaccine innovation centre

Proposed centre will focus on AI, mRNA research and pandemic preparedness in the UAE
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has signed a memorandum of understanding with global biopharmaceutical company Sanofi to explore the development of a Vaccine Innovation Centre in Abu Dhabi, aimed at advancing vaccine research, manufacturing and pandemic preparedness.
The announcement was made during the BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego, United States, and builds on a strategic partnership established between the two sides in 2025.
Under the proposed collaboration, the two organisations will work together to strengthen capabilities in artificial intelligence-powered vaccine discovery, mRNA research, clinical development and advanced manufacturing.
The planned centre will operate within Abu Dhabi’s Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM) Cluster and is expected to bring together scientific research, clinical infrastructure, academic expertise, regulation and manufacturing under one ecosystem.
Officials said the initiative aims to accelerate the development of new vaccines and improve preparedness for future public health challenges.
Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said the partnership reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to supporting innovation and strengthening global health outcomes.
“Through our partnership with Sanofi, we are bringing together AI, scientific research, clinical expertise, advanced manufacturing and regulation within a single ecosystem designed to accelerate the journey from discovery to impact,” she said.
She added that the collaboration would help create an environment where innovators can develop and scale healthcare solutions that improve lives and strengthen health preparedness.
Baptiste de Clarens, General Manager Vaccines, Greater Gulf at Sanofi, said advances in artificial intelligence and mRNA technology are changing the future of vaccine development.
“We look forward to exploring with the Department of Health how these capabilities can be brought together to accelerate the journey from discovery to the patient and strengthen preparedness for future health challenges,” he said.
According to the agreement, the proposed Vaccine Innovation Centre will focus on AI-enabled vaccine design, immunology research, clinical development, mRNA technologies and clinical manufacturing.
The initiative is also expected to support the development of local scientific talent and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s role in global health security.
The announcement forms part of Abu Dhabi’s wider efforts to position itself as a global hub for life sciences and healthcare innovation.
At BIO International Convention 2026, the emirate showcased a range of initiatives across genomics, gene editing, artificial intelligence, advanced therapies and rare disease research.
Abu Dhabi’s delegation included representatives from several organisations, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, M42, Hub71, Khalifa University, PureHealth, Mubadala Bio and Arcera.
Officials said the HELM Cluster continues to play a key role in connecting research, investment, healthcare and commercialisation, helping turn scientific discoveries into practical healthcare solutions that can benefit communities in the UAE and beyond.