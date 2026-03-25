How Dubai is building a next-generation healthcare ecosystem through HealthTech

Partnership to support startups, AI-driven healthcare, biotech innovation, and more
Dubai: Dubai Health and Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF) have signed a memorandum of understanding to accelerate the emirate’s global position in the HealthTech sector, in alignment with Dubai’s D33 economic agenda.
Under the partnership, both entities will work to develop a HealthTech and TechBio ecosystem in Dubai by supporting high-impact ventures and advancing innovation across sectors such as biotechnology, digital health, artificial intelligence (AI) diagnostics, drug discovery, robotics, medical devices, and personalised medicine.
Officials have noted that the collaboration will help bring together public and private sector expertise, enabling the generation of globally relevant clinical and commercial evidence.
The memo has been signed by Atif Al Braiki, chief digital and AI officer at Dubai Health, and Nader Albastaki, managing director at DFDF.
Albastaki has highlighted that Dubai is uniquely positioned to serve as a launchpad for healthcare innovation.
“By partnering with Dubai Health, we are laying the groundwork for a sustainable, innovation-driven health economy. One that not only meets the needs of the region but also shapes the future of healthcare globally,” said Albastaki.
For his part, Al Braiki has stressed the importance of creating an enabling environment for emerging technologies and startups.
“This collaboration marks an important step in strengthening healthcare innovation in Dubai. Together with DFDF, we are committed to advancing health for humanity and further positioning Dubai as a global hub for HealthTech innovation,” stated Al Braiki.
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Moreover, the collaboration will focus on leveraging academic research and translating it into meaningful outcomes.
By supporting knowledge transfer, intellectual property development, and innovation, the partnership aims to deliver tangible benefits for patients while strengthening Dubai’s thriving ecosystem.