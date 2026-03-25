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How Dubai is building a next-generation healthcare ecosystem through HealthTech

Partnership to support startups, AI-driven healthcare, biotech innovation, and more

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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From left to right: Atif Al Braiki, chief digital and AI officer at Dubai Health and Mahmoud Ward, director of investments and ecosystem development at DFDF
From left to right: Atif Al Braiki, chief digital and AI officer at Dubai Health and Mahmoud Ward, director of investments and ecosystem development at DFDF
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Dubai: Dubai Health and Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF) have signed a memorandum of understanding to accelerate the emirate’s global position in the HealthTech sector, in alignment with Dubai’s D33 economic agenda.

Under the partnership, both entities will work to develop a HealthTech and TechBio ecosystem in Dubai by supporting high-impact ventures and advancing innovation across sectors such as biotechnology, digital health, artificial intelligence (AI) diagnostics, drug discovery, robotics, medical devices, and personalised medicine.

Officials have noted that the collaboration will help bring together public and private sector expertise, enabling the generation of globally relevant clinical and commercial evidence.

Startups and innovation

The memo has been signed by Atif Al Braiki, chief digital and AI officer at Dubai Health, and Nader Albastaki, managing director at DFDF.

Albastaki has highlighted that Dubai is uniquely positioned to serve as a launchpad for healthcare innovation.

“By partnering with Dubai Health, we are laying the groundwork for a sustainable, innovation-driven health economy. One that not only meets the needs of the region but also shapes the future of healthcare globally,” said Albastaki.

For his part, Al Braiki has stressed the importance of creating an enabling environment for emerging technologies and startups.

“This collaboration marks an important step in strengthening healthcare innovation in Dubai. Together with DFDF, we are committed to advancing health for humanity and further positioning Dubai as a global hub for HealthTech innovation,” stated Al Braiki.

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Research and impact

Moreover, the collaboration will focus on leveraging academic research and translating it into meaningful outcomes.

By supporting knowledge transfer, intellectual property development, and innovation, the partnership aims to deliver tangible benefits for patients while strengthening Dubai’s thriving ecosystem. 

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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