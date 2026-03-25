How Dubai is building a next-generation healthcare ecosystem through HealthTech

Officials have noted that the collaboration will help bring together public and private sector expertise, enabling the generation of globally relevant clinical and commercial evidence.

Under the partnership, both entities will work to develop a HealthTech and TechBio ecosystem in Dubai by supporting high-impact ventures and advancing innovation across sectors such as biotechnology, digital health, artificial intelligence (AI) diagnostics, drug discovery, robotics, medical devices, and personalised medicine.

Dubai: Dubai Health and Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF) have signed a memorandum of understanding to accelerate the emirate’s global position in the HealthTech sector, in alignment with Dubai’s D33 economic agenda.

“By partnering with Dubai Health, we are laying the groundwork for a sustainable, innovation-driven health economy. One that not only meets the needs of the region but also shapes the future of healthcare globally,” said Albastaki.

The memo has been signed by Atif Al Braiki, chief digital and AI officer at Dubai Health, and Nader Albastaki, managing director at DFDF.

“This collaboration marks an important step in strengthening healthcare innovation in Dubai. Together with DFDF, we are committed to advancing health for humanity and further positioning Dubai as a global hub for HealthTech innovation,” stated Al Braiki.

For his part, Al Braiki has stressed the importance of creating an enabling environment for emerging technologies and startups.

Moreover, the collaboration will focus on leveraging academic research and translating it into meaningful outcomes.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.