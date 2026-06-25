New collaboration aims to develop treatments for rare and inherited diseases
Abu Dhabi has taken another major step in advancing precision medicine after the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), M42 and US-based Mammoth Biosciences signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop gene-editing therapies for rare and inherited diseases.
The agreement was announced at the BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego and aims to strengthen Abu Dhabi's growing life sciences sector by supporting clinical research, advanced therapy manufacturing and scientific innovation.
Officials said the collaboration builds on the emirate's ongoing investments in genomics and precision medicine, with the goal of translating genetic research into treatments that can benefit patients in the UAE and around the world.
The partnership will leverage insights generated through the Emirati Genome Programme to support the development of next-generation therapies for inherited diseases, while expanding research and manufacturing capabilities in Abu Dhabi.
Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said the partnership reflects the emirate's long-term commitment to healthcare innovation.
"Abu Dhabi has built a strong foundation in genomics and precision medicine through sustained investments in research and innovation. The next step is translating these insights into therapies that can address some of the most complex diseases affecting communities in our region and globally," she said.
Under the agreement, DoH will provide the regulatory and research framework, while M42 will contribute its genomics expertise, healthcare network and clinical research infrastructure. Mammoth Biosciences will bring its CRISPR-based gene-editing technology to the collaboration.
Dr Fahed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Health Solutions at M42, said the Emirati Genome Programme has generated valuable insights into the health needs of the local population.
"Through this collaboration, we are building on that foundation by supporting the development of advanced therapies while strengthening Abu Dhabi's research, clinical and manufacturing capabilities," he said.
Mammoth Biosciences, co-founded by Nobel Prize-winning scientist Jennifer Doudna, develops gene-editing technologies designed to treat inherited diseases by correcting genetic mutations rather than simply managing symptoms.
The agreement includes plans to introduce Mammoth's lead clinical candidate, MB-111, into Abu Dhabi's clinical research ecosystem and support advanced gene therapy trials in the emirate.
It also outlines plans to establish advanced therapy manufacturing capabilities, beginning with lipid nanoparticle production and eventually expanding to fully integrated manufacturing facilities.
In addition, the partnership will support training programmes aimed at developing local expertise in CRISPR-based gene-editing technologies and strengthening the UAE's specialised healthcare workforce.
The collaboration aligns with Abu Dhabi's Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM) Cluster, which seeks to accelerate healthcare innovation by bringing together research, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialisation within a single ecosystem.
Officials said the agreement marks another milestone in Abu Dhabi's efforts to position itself as a global hub for life sciences, advanced therapies and precision medicine.