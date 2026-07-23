Before you start changing up your morning routines, here's what you should know
If you have spent even five minutes online looking up creatine, you could be forgiven for thinking the supplement has taken on the job of fixing just about...everything.
If you're worried about blood sugar, creatine might help. If you're plagued by premenstrual or premenopausal moods, there is research. If brain fog is too much, suddenly, creatine is being talked about as though it might be the sunshine breaking through the clouds.
And now, after a study suggested that a large dose of creatine could help the brain cope with sleep deprivation, the supplement is having yet another moment.
But before you start switching your morning coffee for a scoop of creatine, experts say the science needs a little more nuance.
Creatine is a naturally occurring compound best known for its role in helping muscles produce energy. It is also found in the brain, where energy demands are exceptionally high.
Khalid Al Saffar, Specialist Neurology, Medcare Al Safa, breaks it down further. The compound is known for its role in muscle health, and also in how the brain manages energy. Moreover, the brain has very high energy demands and creatine helps to replenish the adenosine triphosphate, which is essentially the body's energy currency. "During periods of sleep deprivation, the brain may struggle to maintain optimal energy levels, which can contribute to reduced concentration, slower thinking and mental fatigue."
And that's where the recent interest in creatine and brain fog comes in. When you are sleep-deprived, your brain is essentially trying to function on reduced reserves. In theory, having more creatine available could help support its energy supply. Al Saffar notes that it is an interesting area of research, as it may help explain why some studies are investigating creatine as a potential aid for maintaining cognitive performance, when people are tired.
Dr Sheril Susan Koshy, Specialist Neurologist, Aster Clinic, Al Muteena, puts it more simply, describing creatine as a source of quick energy fuel for the brain and may be particularly useful during periods of sleep deprivation by boosting ATP stores in the brain.
This is where the internet's enthusiasm may be running slightly ahead of the science.
There are studies suggesting that creatine may help preserve aspects of cognitive performance, including attention, memory and processing speed, particularly when the brain is under stress. However, the evidence is not yet strong enough to declare creatine a universal brain booster.
As Al Saffar notes, the evidence is promising, but limited. Some studies do suggest that creatine supplementation may help preserve certain aspects of cognitive performance, including memory, attention and processing speed, particularly under conditions of sleep deprivation or mental stress. However, the findings have not been entirely consistent.
In fact, what can be said with a little more confidence, is that creatine appears to influence the brain's energy metabolism. As the experts explain, whether these changes translate into meaningful improvements in day-to-day thinking and performance for everyone is still being investigated. More large-scale studies are needed before firm conclusions can be drawn.
Koshy also adds some studies have found that creatine can improve mood and cognitive performance during sleep deprivation. But that does not mean everyone who feels foggy after a late night should immediately reach for a high-dose supplement.
One of the recent studies attracting attention used a large single dose of creatine. This might sound tempting, if you are the kind of person who wants to fix a bad night's sleep before your first meeting of the day.
Experts, however, say: not so fast. “It would be premature to recommend that people take large single doses based on one study alone. Research studies often use specific dosing protocols under carefully controlled conditions, and these may not necessarily be appropriate or safe for the general population,” Al Saffar says.
Anyone considering creatine supplementation, particularly at higher doses, should discuss it with their healthcare professionals first, especially if they have underlying health conditions or take regular medications. "More research is needed to determine the right dose, timing and long-term safety when it comes to cognitive benefits.”
Koshy agrees: “There is a study that has shown benefits with a single high dose of creatine, but it is too early to recommend this.”
In other words, one interesting study is not the same thing as a new morning routine.
Short answer: no.
The dream of taking creatine instead of dragging yourself towards the coffee machine may be appealing, but the two work very differently.
“This would be an oversimplification. Creatine and caffeine work in very different ways. Caffeine acts as a stimulant, helping people feel more alert by influencing certain neurotransmitters in the brain. Creatine, on the other hand, appears to support cellular energy availability,” Al Saffar says.
“At this stage, there is no evidence to suggest that creatine can replace sleep or act as a substitute for stimulants such as coffee. Adequate sleep remains essential for brain health, mood, memory and overall wellbeing. Supplements may have a supportive role, but they are not a replacement for healthy sleep habits.”
Koshy agrees: “Creatine does not replace coffee. They work in different ways. Coffee provides an instant boost in alertness, while creatine is a source of energy for the cells.”
So, unfortunately, your creatine scoop is not about to become a magical replacement for eight hours of sleep, a strong cup of coffee and perhaps a little less doomscrolling at 1am.
Creatine is best known for its role in muscle health, but it also plays an important part in how the brain manages energy. The brain has very high energy demands, and creatine helps replenish adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is essentially the body's energy currency....
The research is looking at several groups, including people who are frequently sleep-deprived, older adults, vegetarians and vegans, and people under significant mental or physical stress.
People who work long hours or irregular shifts may be of particular interest, as may older adults, whose brain energy and cognitive function can become increasingly important areas of concern.
“Several groups are being explored in current research. People who are temporarily sleep-deprived, such as shift workers or healthcare professionals working long hours, may potentially benefit. There is also growing interest in older adults, as maintaining brain energy and cognitive function becomes increasingly important with age,” Al Saffar says.
Furthermore, vegetarians and vegans are also of interest, as dietary creatine is primarily obtained from animal-based foods, meaning their baseline creatine stores may be lower. Researchers are additionally investigating whether creatine could play a supportive role in certain neurological or neurodegenerative conditions, although evidence remains preliminary and it should not be viewed as a treatment, he adds.
Koshy says older adults, vegetarians, people with high-stress jobs, or those suffering from insomnia may benefit most from creatine.
For healthy people taking it at recommended doses, creatine is generally considered safe. But that does not mean more is better. Nevertheless, people could experience side effects, such as bloating,dehydration, cramps stomach discomfort, nausea or water retention, as Al Saffar adds.
Moreover, the effects of very high doses or prolonged use over many years are less understood, particularly for those who have underlying kidney disease, he explains. And so, medical guidance is crucial, especially for those with pre-existing health concerns.
Anyone with an underlying health condition or taking regular medication should speak to a healthcare professional before starting supplementation.
Taking high doses of creatine can cause bloating and stomach upset. It can also cause dehydration and muscle cramps. People with kidney disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure should avoid creatine supplementation....
The biggest problem with the current creatine hype may be that it is turning a promising area of research into a miracle-supplement story.
“The biggest misconception is that creatine is a 'brain booster' that can compensate for inadequate sleep or significantly enhance cognitive performance in everyone. While the early findings are certainly interesting, the science is still evolving,” Al Saffar says.
“Creatine should be viewed as a potential area of research rather than a proven solution for mental fatigue or poor sleep. The foundations of good brain health remain the same: getting sufficient sleep, maintaining a balanced diet, exercising regularly, managing stress and addressing any underlying health issues. Supplements may have a role for some individuals, but they are unlikely to replace these fundamental lifestyle factors.”
Koshy puts it even more bluntly: “The biggest misconception people have is that creatine is an instant fix that can boost IQ. Creatine cannot replace a good night’s sleep.”
And that may be the most important takeaway. Creatine could turn out to have interesting benefits for the brain, particularly when it is under pressure from sleep deprivation or other forms of stress.
But for now, the science is still developing. So if your brain feels like it is running on 3 per cent battery after a night of bad sleep, creatine may be worth watching.
Your bed, however, is still probably the better first option.