Leonetti adds that iron deficiency affects the body differently from ordinary burnout because it limits the oxygen reaching tissues. As iron stores become depleted, the brain and muscles receive less oxygen than they need to function efficiently, which can leave people feeling persistently drained, mentally sluggish and physically weaker. As these changes happen gradually, he says many people simply assume they are stressed, overworked or getting older, when the real issue may be an underlying iron deficiency that only a proper blood test can confirm.